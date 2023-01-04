Read full article on original website
Greenville Advocate
Till serves as new Butler County EMA Director
Butler County welcomes Greenville native Rosie Till as its new Emergency Management Agency director. Till initially took the assistant EMA director position on Nov. 9, but took over the role of EMA director when the acting director resigned in December. “There are so many resources that you can get from...
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
elba-clipper.com
Elba Volunteer Fire Department responds to multiple grass fires along Hwy 203 in Elba
ELBA VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS EXTINGUISH MULTIPLE GRASS FIRES ALONG HWY. 203 IN ELBA…It was a busy late afternoon early evening for emergency responders in Elba on Monday, Jan. 2, as grass fires and multiple traffic accidents were reported. At 4:18 p.m. Monday afternoon, Elba dispatch received a report of multiple grass fires along the side of the road on Hwy. 203 in Elba near the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. This photo (made by a local business owner) shows Elba firefighters working to extinguish one of those grass fires just west of the Shoppes at Taylor Crossing. Witnesses in the area reported there were at least four different grass fires burning at the same time in this general area along Hwy. 203 when firefighters arrived on scene. A short time later, at 5:41 p.m., a traffic accident was reported near 1351 E Davis Street in Elba, and only 30 minutes later another traffic accident was reported at 1335 E Davis Street in Elba. Then, at 10:21 p.m. last night, another traffic accident was reported at 15299 Hwy 87, Elba. No further details from these incidents was available as of press time this week.
Troy Messenger
Pike County Road 7755 will be closed on Jan. 10
According to a release from the Pike County Road Department, Pike County Road 7755 will be temporarily closed on Jan. 10 for pipe replacement. Pike County Road 7755, also called Gardner Bassett Road, will be closed for an estimate one day at Browns Mill Creek for crossdrain replacement, beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. No through traffic or onsite detour will be available. Anyone with questions are asked to call the Pike County Road Department, at (334) 566-4508.
alabamanews.net
National Weather Service: Montgomery Storm Was an EF-1 Tornado, Teams Working to Confirm Other Tornadoes
The National Weather Service has teams throughout the area, which have confirmed tornadoes hit Montgomery and other areas. They say an EF-1 tornado hit near Taylor Road. That storm moved through about 3:15AM on Wednesday. Teams have also confirmed damage from a tornado that was at least an EF-1 in...
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms
Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
Greenville Advocate
Pioneer Cemetery to receive much-needed repairs
The Greenville City Council recently approved spending $7,086.92 for the maintenance and restoration of the historic Pioneer Cemetery in downtown Greenville. JDM Services, owned by James D. Moody, Jr., is the company that is currently handling the repairs to several graves in the cemetery. The work represents an ongoing endeavor...
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville City Council passes resolution to donate surplus property
The Greenville City Council voted to approve a resolution to transfer the titles of three vehicles, deemed as surplus property, during a meeting held Dec. 12. Under Resolution 2022-75, one vehicle title for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria belonging to the Greenville Police Department transfers to the Lowndes County coroner. The Town of Georgiana receives a title for a 1991 Pierce Pumper ladder truck, while the Butler County Forestry Planning Commission receives the title for a 1995 cargo trailer.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
Greenville Advocate
Ramer man dies in crash on Highway 31
A Ramer man, Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 31, just north of Greenville. At approximately 10:20 p.m., Bridges’ 1996 Ford Explorer left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney, Troopers...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
WSFA
Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville City Council passes ordinance authorizing operating of medical cannabis dispensing sites
The Greenville City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2022-03, a measure pertaining to medical cannabis dispensing sites, during its Dec. 12 meeting. The approval of the ordinance signifies the city’s willingness to be a host site for a medical cannabis dispensary within the state. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate...
wdhn.com
Level Plains City Council signs an agreement with the Warrant Officer College
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — Fort Rucker has often been referred to as the economic backbone of the Wiregrass. Its military personnel and civilian workforce pump in billions of dollars to local towns, and at a Level Plains council meeting, Mayor Ronnie Thompson signed certificates with members of the bases Warrant Officer College.
Greenville Advocate
Public library offers showing of “The Grinch” to local children
The Greenville-Butler County Public Library presented “The Grinch” movie Dec. 20 at the library’s holiday party. The free event served as one last chance for the holiday happiness-stealing green furball to take all the joy out of the season for the community. The doors to the community...
