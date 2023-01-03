Los Alamos County is LOW, but the XBB.1.5 variant is ramping up and the post-holiday spike in cases is starting to show – especially among our seniors. What should you do to stay healthy and safe as we head into the new year? Check out this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter for information and resources to help you navigate the latest concerns.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO