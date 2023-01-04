ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Local balloon shop participates in national event

By Jessica Barron
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7UM4_0k2UPBkm00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A balloon shop in Albuquerque is taking part in a national event – building a giant, immersive experience with balloons for charity. “It was a little intimidating because one, you had to be selected and they choose balloon artists from all over the world. But we just went for it,” says On the Rise Balloon Shop owner, Jennifer Olson. The store is near Menaul and Juan Tabo.

Olson and her husband Brent have been in the balloon business for more than six years and thought this national project would be a great learning opportunity. This will be their first time participating in the Big Balloon Build in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Collectible store hit again with break-in in less than 3 months

The national project raises funds for the charity Inspiration Ministries and Inspired Coffee which helps employ people with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. The director for the project says Jennifer and Brent will be making a difference by spreading joy.

“When you see a child with a single balloon and you see the smile on their face, imagine the difference you can make with 125,000 balloons,” says Big Balloon Build Managing Director, Stuart Davies.

Jennifer and Brent say this year’s theme for the Big Balloon Build is “The Great Outdoors.”

Participants will be creating life-sized animal balloons, doing outdoor activities such as skiing, and sitting around the campfire. They say they’re still in the planning phase but might sneak in a touch of New Mexico.

Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood

“Maybe we’ll try to bring that in for sure. Definitely, maybe we can throw in a chile or something,” says Olson.

They say that while being in the project is exciting, the biggest reward is still working in the community. “To see the look on the customer’s face when they actually see the design come together it’s very rewarding and it makes us love what we do,” says Brent.

The Big Balloon Build starts on March 19, then they have a week to make their creations. About sixty-five balloon artists are participating this year.

For more information about On The Rise Balloon Shop, visit their page . More information on the Big Balloon Build can be found here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

KRQE Weather Academy visits Rudolfo Anaya Elementary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another fun day for the KRQE Weather Academy. This time at Rudolfo Anaya Elementary school. Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and morning Meteorologist Erica Meyer stopped by to give a lesson on the seasons in New Mexico. Teachers, if you’re interested in having our weather team speak to your class, click […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza

Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ

It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy