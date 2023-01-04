Read full article on original website
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Erdogan asks Putin to declare 'unilateral' Ukraine ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday pressed Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine. Erdogan spoke to both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest attempts to broker an end to the 10-month war. He told Putin that "calls for peace and negotiations...
Harry latest UK royal to be hit by curse of the 'spare'
- Prince Harry - Harry, the younger of King Charles III's sons with Diana, Princess of Wales, was born in 1984, two years after Prince William. He earned a reputation as a party prince, admitting in his soon-to-be published memoirs that he smoked cannabis and snorted cocaine. Despite, or perhaps...
Britain Prince Harry
A promotional poster of the new book "Spare"is displayed in a bookstore in London, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday. The newspaper said it obtained an advance copy of the book, "Spare," due to be published next week. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) closes in the green today. Here’s why
Core Lithium’s maiden DSO shipment has sailed from Darwin for customer in China. The ship is loaded with 15,000 dmt of 1.4% Li2O spodumene Direct Shipping Ore (DSO). The shares of Core Lithium closed today’s trading at AU$1.110 apiece, up 7.766%. Australia-based lithium miner Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO),...
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
Brazil's new first lady says presidential palace a mess
As Brazil's new government held its first meeting Friday, the new first lady got down to business too, dealing with what she called major damage, leaks, and missing artwork and furniture at the presidential palace. First Lady Rosangela "Janja" da Silva gave Brazil's biggest broadcaster, TV Globo, a tour of...
Egyptians hit by soaring food prices as crisis bites
Public anger has been growing for months in Egypt over a severe dollar crunch and soaring food prices. But for many a money-saving tip from a state body has been the last straw. As families have struggled to purchase household staples, an Egyptian government agency praised an alternative, cheap protein...
LG Electronics Q4 Operating Profit Likely 66 Billion Won, Down 91% From Year Earlier
* LG ELECTRONICS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 66 BILLION WON, DOWN 91% FROM YEAR EARLIER Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim)
Strikes in east Ukraine despite Putin's ceasefire order
Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on Friday despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to pause attacks for 36 hours for the Orthodox Christmas. The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT Friday and would have been...
Indonesian state fertiliser firm Pupuk Kaltim plans $500 million IPO - sources
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Indonesian state-owned fertiliser company PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Jakarta this year that could raise about $500 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. At least two banks have been tapped for the deal which will see...
U.S. poised to regain crown as world's top LNG exporter
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is on track to become the world's biggest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this year - ahead of current market leader Australia - once a fire-idled Texas plant is restarted, according to Reuters data. A June fire sidelined Freeport LNG, the second...
Scholz under pressure for tanks to Kyiv after France move
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced renewed calls Thursday to deliver Leopard tanks long sought by Kyiv, after France became the first in the West to agree to supply light tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine had repeatedly asked for Germany's battle tanks in its fight against Russia, but Berlin has pointed out...
Women's rights under 'systematic' attack: UN rights chief
From Afghanistan and Iran to rampant misogynistic vitriol online, the UN rights chief said he was appalled at "systematic" efforts to strip women of their rights, but believed they would ultimately fail. In an interview with AFP, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said he wanted to...
Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire. "The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been...
