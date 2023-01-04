Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Winter Ag and Construction Expo Is Coming To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – It’s an event that producers and farmers wait for every year. The Winter Ag and Construction Expo is scheduled for January 12th and 13th at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event features seminars and vendors, along with the Unison Bank free lunch on both days.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
newsdakota.com
Carrington Rainbow Gardens Community Meeting
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An informational meeting and social about the proposed Japanese Gardens and Visitors Center project for Main Street in Carrington is set for Tuesday, January 10 at 5 pm at the Chieftain. Carrington Rainbow Gardens board members will speak on the project. The $1.3 million dollar...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Residents officially lodge complaints about controversial library book in Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- In over a hundred years, the Barnes County Public Library has never hosted a meeting like the one they did Thursday night. Dozens of residents gathered at VCSU to discuss the controversial "Let's Talk About It" book that sits on a shelf in the public library.
lakesarearadio.net
newsdakota.com
Jamestown City Council Meeting Highlights
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its monthly meeting on Tuesday night. At the meeting, the council held a first reading of an ordinance to amend and re-enact sections 15-42 of the City Code pertaining to the definition of group child care home or preschool facility.
newsdakota.com
Carol Jean McKee
Carol Jean McKee, 77, Luverne, North Dakota, passed away on January 5, 2023 at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. Carol Jean Mielke was born February 20, 1945 in Valley City, ND. She was the daughter of Elmer and Mable (Rogne) Mielke. She attended school in Dazey, ND and was a member of the first graduating class of North Central of Barnes in 1963. After high school graduation, she attended the Dakota Business School in Fargo, ND for one year. On June 27, 1965, Carol married Marvin Jene Mckee. They lived in Fargo, Texas, Arizona and California before moving to Luverne, ND in 1976 where they farmed. Their son Blair was born in 1981.
willmarradio.com
Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota
(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
newsdakota.com
Generous Donations Help Secret Santa In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies Secret Santa program assisted eight children this year in Barnes County. Sheriff Randy McClaflin said the program also assisted with a substantial donation to area school’s lunch programs. McClaflin said this would not have happened without the...
newsdakota.com
Boys Stutsman County Tourney Day Two Results
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The 2023 Class B Boys Stutsman County Basketball tournament continued on Friday with four games, here are the results from the Civic Center. Medina/Pingree/Buchanan 46 Edgeley/Kulm/Montpelier 36. SATURDAYS SCHEDULE:. 2pm – Kidder County vs. Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter (7th place) 330pm – Carrington vs. Griggs/Midkota (5th place) 5pm...
Times-Online
Burchill family carries on the tradition and success of small town business in Valley City
Greg Burchill and his family have helped shape Valley City as it is today. With his four businesses defining the city’s landscape by capturing its soul as a community-centered, family-oriented town of opportunity. Burchill runs Enterprise Sales, the EconoLodge (formerly the Wagon Wheel Inn), Tavern 94 and Clear Cut...
wdayradionow.com
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
newsdakota.com
Second Half Slump Spells Disaster for No. 9 Jimmies
ORANGE CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 UJ men’s basketball team fell apart in the second half of play on Friday night in a 65-57 loss on the road to Northwestern. Despite jumping out to a 37-25 lead at the half, Jamestown failed to make shots throughout the entire second half of play. The Jimmies were held to a season-low 57 points while shooting 32% from the field and 15% from long range. UJ had the lead for 33 of the 40 minutes played, but momentum swung throughout the entire second half in favor of Northwestern.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Basketball Faces New EDC Member Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Valley City will start their series history with the newest Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) member tonight. West Fargo Horace entered varsity competition this year. They have been fielding sub-varsity teams in past years, but are full members of the EDC this season. Girls play will be...
Times-Online
Local Valley City youngster set to have open heart surgery in February
For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter. For Danays Malcolm...
newsdakota.com
JRMC U – Snoring and Sleep Apnea
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Snoring and sleep apnea impact the quality of life of an individual – as well as his or her family. That’s why Ear, Nose & Throat Physician Dr. C.P. Barton III is offering the in-person JRMC U: Snoring and Sleep Apnea on Thursday, Jan. 12. Dr. Barton joined JRMC in 2022. He has decades of experience, serving babies, children, and adults.
newsdakota.com
Loboes Win Barnes County Tournament
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes started down by 15 and only had a single point but they came back to beat the May-Port-CG Patriots by a score of 40-37. The game started all Patriots with the Loboes not logging a single field goal till well into the 2nd quarter. Thats when Max Musland would pop off for 10 points, going 4/4. The Loboes would trail at the half 23-14 after tailing in the first quarter 11-1.
newsdakota.com
Final Breaks Tip Horace over Hi-Liners
HORACE, ND (NewsDakota.com) The final 46 seconds and inches on the rim on two occasions moved a win into the loss column for the Hi-Liners Thursday night. After rallying from a 14-point second half deficit, Valley City forced a turnover leading 57-54 with 46.7 seconds remaining, and had a chance to push the lead to two possessions and take final control of the matchup with West Fargo Horace.
newsdakota.com
James “Jim” Dennis Jr.
James “Jim” Dennis Jr. James Dennis, age 91, of New Rockford, ND, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side. Jim’s Visitation will be Friday from 1:00PM-5:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00PM at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.
