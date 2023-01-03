ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-bay, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend

CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
OHIO STATE
putinbaydaily.com

Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders

While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
OHIO STATE
putinbaydaily.com

Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races Dates, Featured Marques Set

Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races, Tuesday through Thursday September 19-21, 2023, will honor Japanese marques with expanded vehicle eligibilities for the very first time. Held on an historic Lake Erie island, this unique vintage racing event has always featured a heritage focus. For 2023, organizers plan a celebration of Japanese car...
PUT-IN-BAY, OH
Times Gazette

Gas prices reverse recent trend

Gas prices have finally stopped a sustained fall and climbed in price as the national gas price average went up by 13 cents compared to one week ago, according to an American Automobile Association (AAA) news release and statistics. The AAA news release said the rise in price was caused...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in north Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Motorists Reminded About Ohio’s Move Over Law

The Ohio Department of Transportation used the start of a new year to remind motorists about Ohio’s Move Over law. Drivers are required to move over and slow down for all roadside workers. Last year, workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times. You can learn...
OHIO STATE
Beacon

Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem

Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
PORT CLINTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy