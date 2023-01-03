Read full article on original website
Winter steelhead trout fishing forecast is positive: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio rivers and streams had been high and muddy after recent rains, but that’s a good problem for steelhead trout fishermen around the area. The high water has been luring trout from Lake Erie to the rivers to make their spawning runs and, as the river levels continue to drop and the waters clear, the world class steelhead fishery should respond for hardy anglers.
newsnet5
FORECAST: Cold & snow hanging around Ohio through the weekend
CLEVELAND — A few snow showers linger through the day adding up to a couple inches. The evening drive could be slick as well and for any of your Friday night plans. The first weekend of the year, will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid 30s. Lingering snow showers are expected on Saturday - mainly early. I think the sun could come out for a bit this weekend before another disturbance brings isolated mixed showers to the area Sunday PM.
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
Cedar Point is expanding popular Winter Chill Out event, adding lottery for tickets
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point is adding a day to its popular Winter Chill Out event, and instituting a new lottery system to distribute tickets. The event, which is a fundraiser for A Kid Again charity, takes place every February and typically sells out shortly after tickets go on sale.
I-75 northbound reopened in Wood County after crash Friday
ROSSFORD, Ohio — I-75 northbound reopened Friday afternoon after it was closed between Buck and Wales roads in Wood County due to a crash. ODOT cameras showed at least two vehicles involved. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries or what caused the crash. Want more from...
How to get reimbursed for damage caused by potholes in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It seems everywhere you look in central Ohio, you’ll find one. “I hit the pothole,” Emily Roney said. “[I] heard a real loud noise and immediately was like ‘uuuughhh’.”. Roney was on her way home from a job interview when on...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
Traffic cleared after crash on I-90E coming into downtown Cleveland
Drivers heading into downtown Cleveland experienced major delays after a crash on I-90 East just before the East 22nd Street overpass.
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo man tired of taking care of a tree on city property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An elderly man living on Overly Court in Toledo has lived in his home for 25 years and the tree in front of his house has been a problem. The tree is on city property and sweetgum balls that grow from the tree fall all over the place.
cleveland19.com
Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
Michigan’s Lost Peninsula: The Only Way to Drive There is Thru Ohio
Michigan is loaded with peninsulas: the Keweenaw, Upper Peninsula, the Thumb, the Mitten, and various little shards of land that just out into the Great Lakes up and down the Michigan coastlines. But there is one in particular that has been referred to as “Michigan's Lost Peninsula.”. Why 'lost'?...
putinbaydaily.com
Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races Dates, Featured Marques Set
Put-in-Bay Sports Car Races, Tuesday through Thursday September 19-21, 2023, will honor Japanese marques with expanded vehicle eligibilities for the very first time. Held on an historic Lake Erie island, this unique vintage racing event has always featured a heritage focus. For 2023, organizers plan a celebration of Japanese car...
13abc.com
Benchmark owner speaks out after kitchen fire: Damage impacting several surrounding businesses
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Firefighters responded to a call for a kitchen fire at Benchmark Restaurant Wednesday morning. No one was hurt in the fire, but because of the centralized location of the restaurant, several businesses were also impacted. “35 years that we’ve been in business, operations from New...
Times Gazette
Gas prices reverse recent trend
Gas prices have finally stopped a sustained fall and climbed in price as the national gas price average went up by 13 cents compared to one week ago, according to an American Automobile Association (AAA) news release and statistics. The AAA news release said the rise in price was caused...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Person shot in north Toledo Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person has been shot in the 3100 block of Cherry Street near the intersection with Central Avenue Friday afternoon, according to Toledo police. The victim's condition, and if any suspects are in custody, is currently unknown. As of just before 6 p.m., the scene has...
wktn.com
Motorists Reminded About Ohio’s Move Over Law
The Ohio Department of Transportation used the start of a new year to remind motorists about Ohio’s Move Over law. Drivers are required to move over and slow down for all roadside workers. Last year, workers, equipment or vehicles were hit a total of 135 times. You can learn...
Beacon
Port Clinton Plaza: The city’s hidden-in-plain-sight gem
Far too often, shoppers inadvertently drive right by one of Port Clinton’s hidden-in-plain-sight gems, the Port Clinton Plaza. Among the many businesses in the shopping strip on Port Clinton’s East Side are places to buy groceries, a place to play, and a place to eat. Bassett’s Hardware and...
