While in theory, the Atmos Gear feels like a winning idea, they’re about as game-changing as the hoverboard, i.e., they’ll probably exist as just a niche product. The Segway and Hoverboard had pretty much the same instant appeal to their respective demographics when they launched, but they weren’t really what they promised to be – the future of transportation. The owner of the Segway company also pretty ironically died when his Segway drove off a cliff. Emblematic? Maybe. However, morbid news aside, a new company by the name of Atmos Gear really grabbed eyeballs at CES this year, with journalists zipping around on their electric skates. The skates, which look like your average pair of inlines and are connected by wires to a sling bag that houses the battery pack. A handheld remote lets you control your skates, which can hit speeds up to 25km/h with a range of 20 kilometers on a full battery charge. Needless to say, they can be used as regular skates even when the battery’s depleted.

1 DAY AGO