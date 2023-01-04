Read full article on original website
Lenovo’s Legion series includes next-gen gaming laptop, tower PCs and monitors for a geek’s den
The Lenovo Legion 2023 devices are here for the CES 2023 extravaganza. As predicted, the latest series is meant for power users who like to play video games or use processing-hungry software. For this they’ve got a lineup of AI-tuned power-packed PCs, monitors and accessories to set a new precedence in PC gaming.
Lenovo goes beyond computing with Tab Extreme, Smart Paper, and Project Chronos at CES 2023
We’ve seen plenty of new laptops and desktops so far at CES 2023, especially since silicon giants Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have all announced their newest, shiniest, and most powerful processors to date. While these cover the majority of computing needs, especially gaming, they aren’t the only personal computers available to us today. Thanks to advancements in technology, we have a variety of devices available today that make computing more mobile, more efficient, and even more personal. At CES 2023, Lenovo is showing off how it goes beyond regular computers with its most powerful tablet yet, a new e-Paper solution, and the next step in bringing mixed reality to your living room.
Ultra-versatile ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair cocoons mobile gamers in distraction-free ergonomic comfort
Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) had a stellar lineup at the virtual launch event for CES 2023 and a gaming chair for mobile gamers is one accessory everyone wanted to see. Mobile gaming is on the rise in the last couple of years and is estimated to grow given the focus on developing gaming phones capable of running console-quality AAA titles. The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair slots in perfectly as mobile gamers tend to keep searching for that ergonomic comfort zone that gives them the tactical edge in competitive or even casual gaming with buddies.
Acer brings new AMD Ryzen 7000 processors to its Nitro and Swift laptops at CES 2023
Acer unveiled a wide range of computers across many lines yesterday at CES 2023. There were plenty of laptops to go around, catering to a wide variety of audiences and carrying different designs. One thing that all these had in common was actually something that seemed to be oddly missing from the event. On the heels of that variety show, Acer is coming out with three new laptops that fill in the gaps, bringing AMD’s newest Ryzen processors to its flock, giving casual gamers as well as students and workers on-the-go with another option to meet their computing needs.
Lenovo’s latest ‘ThinkBook Plus Twist’ takes the dual-screen laptop format and gives it 180° dynamism
Remember the ThinkPad Twist from 2012? It’s back in a bigger, badder, and better avatar. Lenovo announced yet another addition to its ThinkBook Plus series that builds on the innovative line by introducing the ThinkBook Plus Twist, a dual-display hybrid laptop designed for SMB users. The ThinkBook Plus Twist comes with a traditional OLED display and a not-so-traditional color e-ink display on its back. The displays are connected to the base of the laptop by a 180° swivel hinge that lets you flip things over based on your need. The e-ink display also comes with tablet functionality and a stylus input, making it perhaps the most bizarrely beautiful versatile laptop from Lenovo in a decade!
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
ASUS Spatial Vision offers creators a glasses-free 3D experience
3D graphics are becoming key elements in many of today’s multimedia experiences, from games to movies to mixed reality. Of course, these realistic-looking images don’t just pop out of thin air and require someone to take the painstaking work to craft them. Despite their 3D designs, the tools that artists and designers use are all stuck in the flat 2D world. Limitations in technologies and hardware meant that the only way that both creators and consumers could experience 3D in their full glory would be to don goggles and headsets that are often more work than they’re worth. Fortunately, the dream of a 3D experience without glasses is upon us, and ASUS’ new Spatial Vision 3D OLED displays are offering that to the people charged with creating those very same 3D content.
Best of Razer’s gadgets launched at CES 2023 – Gamers take note
Just like every year, Razer is stealing the limelight at CES 2023 with its gaming-centric gear and peripherals. They’ve revealed gaming laptops, PC soundbar, cloud gaming handhelds, advanced webcams and a geeky headrest. Let’s have a look at what caught our attention from the Razer camp. Designer: Razer.
ROG Raikiri Pro with built-in customizable OLED screen expands gaming HUD for more options
Asus has surprised nerds at this year’s CES with an officially licensed Xbox gaming controller that has a dedicated 1.3-inch mini OLED display to beam custom animations, display favorite wallpaper, microphone status, battery status, or the active controller profile. The 128×40 resolution screen is placed right where you’d find...
Sony debuts its first ever accessible gaming controller at CES 2023
As a part of the CES 2023 presentation, Sony has announced its foray into the accessibility option for the ecosystem to customize to the needs of people with limited motor control. The Japanese electronics giant revealed it is working on a new accessibility controller kit for PS5 codenamed “Project Leonardo” to give disabled gamers equal strategic advantage as normal players.
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
Lenovo’s new ThinkBook laptop comes with MagSafe-style snap-on modular accessories
Do you remember the Moto Mods? Sure, they date back to 2016, so I won’t fault you for forgetting about them, but the company announced a series of modular accessories like a battery pack, speakers, and a Hasselblad camera that could basically snap onto the back of the Moto Z phone. Magnets would hold the accessories in place, and connector pins would allow the accessories to interface with the phone. While the logistics of that idea never really worked out (Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem is limited to charging too), the idea seemed rather impressive, and Lenovo (who owned Motorola back in the day) is implementing it with their latest ThinkBook 16p.
‘Smart punching bag cover’ may just be the most niche, cool, and unusual thing we saw at CES 2023
Why punch a regular bag when you could punch a couple of sensors instead?. Meet the I-Perskin a seemingly ordinary-looking punching bag cover that comes to life the minute you switch it on. Equipped with LEDs, sensors, and a microcontroller, the I-Perskin makes training more effective by giving you actual targets to punch. Strategically-placed zones on the punching bag light up, and switch off when you land punches on them. The sensors measure your speed, force, and reactivity as you lay blows, and the companion app gives you a detailed breakdown of your training rep, telling you exactly where you need to improve. It isn’t as dramatic as a training montage from Creed, but it quite effectively gets the job done without requiring a trainer be present.
LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely
TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
We tried the electric remote-controlled skates at CES 2023 and we’ve got… thoughts.
While in theory, the Atmos Gear feels like a winning idea, they’re about as game-changing as the hoverboard, i.e., they’ll probably exist as just a niche product. The Segway and Hoverboard had pretty much the same instant appeal to their respective demographics when they launched, but they weren’t really what they promised to be – the future of transportation. The owner of the Segway company also pretty ironically died when his Segway drove off a cliff. Emblematic? Maybe. However, morbid news aside, a new company by the name of Atmos Gear really grabbed eyeballs at CES this year, with journalists zipping around on their electric skates. The skates, which look like your average pair of inlines and are connected by wires to a sling bag that houses the battery pack. A handheld remote lets you control your skates, which can hit speeds up to 25km/h with a range of 20 kilometers on a full battery charge. Needless to say, they can be used as regular skates even when the battery’s depleted.
Motorola wants to replace Blackberry as the ‘business phone’ brand with their ThinkPhone
Lenovo’s captured the enterprise audience with their series of ThinkPads and ThinkBooks, and Motorola (somewhat of a Lenovo subsidiary) believes that it can do the same for the smartphone market. The demise of BlackBerry definitely left a void that really hasn’t been filled yet – the void of the business-phone, which the Lenovo ThinkPhone (by Motorola) fits perfectly into. Designed to look like a handheld version of the Lenovo laptops, the ThinkPhone is Motorola’s version of making a fun, appealing, and secure phone for the working individual.
Hear better in style at crowded places with the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds
The inability to hear a conversation clearly in a crowded or noisy place may not always be an outcome of the environment. Get your hearing ability tested!. A visit to an audiologist can show you the light but clipping a hearing aid behind the ear is so embarrassing. Thankfully, unless you’re deep into the medical condition; trendier, wireless earbuds-style hearing aids are available over the counter. Adding to the options, Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus is a new entrant, aligned directly at people with slight hearing abnormalities.
Here’s a complete look at the latest HTC Vive XR Elite glasses that debuted at CES 2023
The company cryptically leaked an image to The Verge in December, but now we have more details as HTC finally revealed the Vive XR Elite, their $1099 standalone headset designed to offer mixed reality experiences with full-color passthrough video. The new images offer a clearer view of what the headset...
