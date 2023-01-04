Read full article on original website
Injured Kyrgios out of Adelaide but 'no doubt' for Australian Open
An injured Nick Kyrgios on Thursday pulled out of next week's Adelaide International II, but his team insisted he was in "no doubt" for the Australian Open. It is the second straight tournament the temperamental tennis star has withdrawn from after his no-show for the ongoing mixed-teams United Cup event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth due to an ankle issue.
Cricket-Yadav hits ton as India win T20 series against Sri Lanka
Jan 7 (Reuters) - Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten century guided India to a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 international in Rajkot on Saturday as the hosts clinched the series 2-1.
