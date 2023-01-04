ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Injured Kyrgios out of Adelaide but 'no doubt' for Australian Open

An injured Nick Kyrgios on Thursday pulled out of next week's Adelaide International II, but his team insisted he was in "no doubt" for the Australian Open. It is the second straight tournament the temperamental tennis star has withdrawn from after his no-show for the ongoing mixed-teams United Cup event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth due to an ankle issue.

