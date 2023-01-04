Read full article on original website
RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County
Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing. the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed. between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side
Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of 1000 block...
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident on the East side, Avoid the area.
Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened around 5:30 pm near the 5700 block of Forest Hills. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
Thieves Steal Several Trailers and Equipment Worth Over $100,000.00, In Winnebago County.
ATTENTION! The following items were stolen from our lot last evening. – A New Holland L328 Skidsteer,. – 2023 20′ 7K Timpte Aluminum Equipment Trailer,...
RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side
Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area. A police...
RockfordScanner.com: Accident With Injuries, in Rockford
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of BERKSHIRE CLOSE & N ALPINE RD. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of...
Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…
Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
Car thieves driving to Kane County to rifle through unlocked vehicles: sheriff
Kane County residents are being urged to lock their parked vehicles as police continue looking for teenagers believed responsible for the theft of items from several unlocked automobiles.
Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed
What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
RockfordScanner.com: Police Are Searching For These Wanted Suspects in Boone County
The following 4 subjects are wanted as of January 4, 2023:. Offense: FTA – Poss With Intent to Deliver (Meth) Bond: NO BOND. Case...
Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance
WHEATON, Ill. - A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night. At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway. According to police, a motorist observed the...
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery,. allegedly happened to...
