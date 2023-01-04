ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Traffic Alert in Winnebago County

Beginning Monday January 9th, the Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 300 block of Blackhawk Rd. Blackhawk Rd will be closed between South Main St and Clifton Ave to all traffic with limited local access only. Proper traffic controls will be in place and citizens are...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side

Accidents Galore: Accident with injuries on the East side. Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of 1000 block...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
PECATONICA, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford

p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Possible Manhunt On The East Side

Sources are reporting a possible manhunt in the area of 11th st and 21st. Reports of a large police perimeter in the area. A police...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Accident With Injuries, in Rockford

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of BERKSHIRE CLOSE & N ALPINE RD. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears that at least one person is reporting injuries. It is unknown on the severity of...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Accidents Galore: Bad Accident in Loves Park, Wires Down…

Sources are reporting another automobile accident. It happened this morning. In the neighborhood of the Clayton House on N 2nd st. Initial reports are saying...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man charged with strangling a child in public

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ronald Baldwin, 61, who is accused of strangling and battering a child in public. According to police, a report of child abuse was filed on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Investigators learned that the abuse reportedly happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue, near Ellis Elementary […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Rockford Man Arrested with 7 Firearms and Nearly 1000 Grams of Weed

What started out as a shots-fired call turned into a big bust for the Rockford Police Department on Wednesday night (1/4). According to the press release from Rockford PD, officers received reports of a possible domestic disturbance situation and gunshots at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Street around 7:40 pm Wednesday.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Serious Accident Near Roscoe, Avoid The Area

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. It happened approximately 8:40 am. In the neighborhood of Roscoe rd and Old River. Initial reports are saying that there is an...
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery, allegedly happened to...

