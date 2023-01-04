Read full article on original website
Julia Butters Is "Bridgerton" Meets "Wednesday" at the Palm Springs Film Festival
Florals in Palm Springs? Actually kinda groundbreaking. Julia Butters attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Jan. 5 wearing a striking pink-and-black floral gown from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. The look was styled by Enrique Melendez, and paired with ladylike accessories, like a pair of black velvet opera gloves.
ETOnline.com
2023 Palm Spring International Film Awards - Arrivals Red Carpet
Check out all your favorite stars on the red carpet. Honorees will range from Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett for tonight's awards that take place in Palm Springs, California on Jan. 5.
Hospitality Flourishes at Desert Hot Spots Ahead of Palm Springs Film Festival
Don’t worry darlings, Palm Springs is thriving. Discover new designer hotels, nifty and crowded restaurants (reservations are essential) and chic bars for upscale cocktailing during the film fest. Cocktails + Bites Bar Cecil’s unassuming location in a roadside mall behind high hedges masks its glam interior. Inside, the look mixes 1970s cool and contemporary art. Seasoned local hospitality pros are behind the 75-seat enterprise; the menu features crowd-pleasers such as a classic shrimp cocktail starter and steak frites. Conversation is still possible even though the bar and patio positively hum with the convivial sound of cocktail shakers.Bar Cecil, 1555 S. Palm Canyon...
Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival
It is the first day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), and it's kicking off with a gala where several Hollywood stars, among others, will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center to receive awards. The PSIFF is running from January 5 to January 16. This is the first year the festival is The post Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
filmmakermagazine.com
“Being an Outsider to Palm Springs Was an Asset”: Sara Newens, Mina T. Son and Courtney Parker on Racist Trees
Sara Newens and Mina T. Son’s provocatively titled Racist Trees begins as an innocent investigation into the root (no pun intended) of a half-century dispute over a line of 60-foot tamarisks separating a historically Black section of Palm Springs from its historically white (and now overwhelmingly gay cisgender male) neighbors on the other side of a city-owned golf course. The film morphs into something much more shocking than merely another example of systemic inequality and the longstanding “polite” racism of white liberals who prefer gaslighting to admissions of culpability. Indeed, in the slyest and boldest of moves, the white and Korean American filmmaking duo (along with their Black co-EP and DP) have taken what appears to be average tale of two cities and transformed it into a laugh-and-cringe, Jordan Peele-style, comedy-horror doc.
Storm preparation ahead of the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival
The First Alert Weather team has been tracking an incoming storm system that will bring rain to the Coachella Valley. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday ahead of the storm. The incoming storm is expected to coincide with preparations for the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival. Though rain is on The post Storm preparation ahead of the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
New Froyo Business Opens in Desert Hot Springs
Lovers of frozen yogurt in Desert Hot Springs no longer have to cross the freeway to get their fix. Local resident Liz Sackley decided to start the business nearly 2 years ago right before the coronavirus pandemic started. She felt the community needed a sweet and safe space to gather...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Bakery Panadería Del Pueblo whips up ‘Rosca de Reyes’ for the Valley
January 6th marks Día de los Reyes Magos ( Three Kings Day) which many families here in the Valley celebrate. Our Diane Lopez caught up with local bakery, Panadería Del Pueblo, to show why Rosca de Reyes is more than just a delicious tradition. We here at NBC...
thepalmspringspost.com
Months of planning, multiagency cooperation go into keeping International Film Festival safe
Three years after the last in-person Palm Springs International Film Festival was held, it’s not just celebrities and organizers hoping all goes well. A small army of security, including the city’s police force, has been prepping for the big event for months. January 2020, just months before the...
thepalmspringspost.com
Ribbon cutting event marks re-opening of crucial clinic in Palm Springs, the only one of its type in valley
The city, county, medical, and business communities came together Thursday to mark an event months in the making: A facility offering 24/7 walk-in mental health services is once again open in the city — the only such facility in the Coachella Valley. Driving the news: The Palm Springs Chamber...
NBC San Diego
Climbers Rescue Dog Who Chased Big Horn Sheep Up Cliff in Palm Springs
A dog who got loose in a Palm Springs wildlife preserve had to be rescued by climbers after she chased endangered big horn sheep up a cliff and became stranded. Talulah escaped her yard Tuesday night and wandered onto the South Lykken Trailhead on the Oswit Land Trust, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding
Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare. Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta
Rescuers pulled a hiker from a mountain trail near PGA west Thursday after they became lost while on a trail. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were notified about the hiker lost in the mountain area near Riviera and Tanglewood at PGA West at around 8:30 a.m. Deputies located the hiker, but due to steep and rocky The post Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Thursday, Jan. 5 SoCal Weather Briefing
The Coachella Valley can expect on-and-off showers through this afternoon with much heavier rain to our West. There are several weather-related advisories, see images for details. Precipitation tapers-off tonight. Sunshine returns on Friday.
The Four Best Tacos in Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead
Snow is currently piled high in the San Bernardino Mountains, now is the time for many in Southern California who make their annual winter trips to one of the few places in the southland to enjoy alpine activities. The slopes are busy with tubing, boarding, and skiing, as this is Big Bear’s peak season. Snow is currently in abundance once you get to around 6,500-7,000 feet in elevation, so on the drive up to Big Bear, there are numerous spots at snowed-over campgrounds to pull over safely and enjoy some snow play.
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
Dog Rescued After Chasing Big Horn Sheep Up Cliff
The dog was spotted by a ranger in the mountains near Palm Springs
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic
Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
