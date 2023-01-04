ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Variety

Hospitality Flourishes at Desert Hot Spots Ahead of Palm Springs Film Festival

Don’t worry darlings, Palm Springs is thriving. Discover new designer hotels, nifty and crowded restaurants (reservations are essential) and chic bars for upscale cocktailing during the film fest.  Cocktails + Bites Bar Cecil’s unassuming location in a roadside mall behind high hedges masks its glam interior. Inside, the look mixes 1970s cool and contemporary art. Seasoned local hospitality pros are behind the 75-seat enterprise; the menu features crowd-pleasers such as a classic shrimp cocktail starter and steak frites. Conversation is still possible even though the bar and patio positively hum with the convivial sound of cocktail shakers.Bar Cecil, 1555 S. Palm Canyon...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival

It is the first day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF), and it's kicking off with a gala where several Hollywood stars, among others, will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center to receive awards. The PSIFF is running from January 5 to January 16. This is the first year the festival is The post Several actors and producers expected on the red carpet for the Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
filmmakermagazine.com

“Being an Outsider to Palm Springs Was an Asset”: Sara Newens, Mina T. Son and Courtney Parker on Racist Trees

Sara Newens and Mina T. Son’s provocatively titled Racist Trees begins as an innocent investigation into the root (no pun intended) of a half-century dispute over a line of 60-foot tamarisks separating a historically Black section of Palm Springs from its historically white (and now overwhelmingly gay cisgender male) neighbors on the other side of a city-owned golf course. The film morphs into something much more shocking than merely another example of systemic inequality and the longstanding “polite” racism of white liberals who prefer gaslighting to admissions of culpability. Indeed, in the slyest and boldest of moves, the white and Korean American filmmaking duo (along with their Black co-EP and DP) have taken what appears to be average tale of two cities and transformed it into a laugh-and-cringe, Jordan Peele-style, comedy-horror doc.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Storm preparation ahead of the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival

The First Alert Weather team has been tracking an incoming storm system that will bring rain to the Coachella Valley. A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Thursday ahead of the storm.  The incoming storm is expected to coincide with preparations for the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival.  Though rain is on The post Storm preparation ahead of the 34th annual Palm Springs Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

New Froyo Business Opens in Desert Hot Springs

Lovers of frozen yogurt in Desert Hot Springs no longer have to cross the freeway to get their fix. Local resident Liz Sackley decided to start the business nearly 2 years ago right before the coronavirus pandemic started. She felt the community needed a sweet and safe space to gather...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
NBC San Diego

Climbers Rescue Dog Who Chased Big Horn Sheep Up Cliff in Palm Springs

A dog who got loose in a Palm Springs wildlife preserve had to be rescued by climbers after she chased endangered big horn sheep up a cliff and became stranded. Talulah escaped her yard Tuesday night and wandered onto the South Lykken Trailhead on the Oswit Land Trust, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding

Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare.  Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta

Rescuers pulled a hiker from a mountain trail near PGA west Thursday after they became lost while on a trail. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were notified about the hiker lost in the mountain area near Riviera and Tanglewood at PGA West at around 8:30 a.m. Deputies located the hiker, but due to steep and rocky The post Lost hiker rescued from a trail near PGA West in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel

If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
PALM DESERT, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thursday, Jan. 5 SoCal Weather Briefing

The Coachella Valley can expect on-and-off showers through this afternoon with much heavier rain to our West. There are several weather-related advisories, see images for details. Precipitation tapers-off tonight. Sunshine returns on Friday.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
LATACO

The Four Best Tacos in Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead

Snow is currently piled high in the San Bernardino Mountains, now is the time for many in Southern California who make their annual winter trips to one of the few places in the southland to enjoy alpine activities. The slopes are busy with tubing, boarding, and skiing, as this is Big Bear’s peak season. Snow is currently in abundance once you get to around 6,500-7,000 feet in elevation, so on the drive up to Big Bear, there are numerous spots at snowed-over campgrounds to pull over safely and enjoy some snow play.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash

A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. ⁦@PalmSpringsPD⁩ Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now ⁦@KESQHaley⁩ ⁦@KESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic

Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
REDLANDS, CA

