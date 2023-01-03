Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
gophersports.com
Three Top-10 Finishes Highlight Final Day in Georgia
MINNEAPOLIS – Three top-10 finishes for Minnesota highlighted the final day of competition at the Georgia Diving Invitational Thursday in Athens, Ga. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu and junior Av Osero both represented the women in the 1-meter finals, while freshman Drew Bennett did the same for the men on the platform.
gophersports.com
Gophers Ink 6-5 Transfer Sophie Hart
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Friday the signing of center Sophie Hart to the Gophers' program. Hart is a 6-5 graduate of Farmington High School, who played two seasons at NC State, and will join Minnesota with two years of eligibility. "I am excited...
gophersports.com
Del Angel Takes Platform Title at Georgia Diving Invite
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota freshman Vivi Del Angel was victorious on the platform Wednesday, highlighting the Golden Gophers' performance on day two of the Georgia Diving Invitational in Athens, Ga. A native of Veracruz, Mexico, Del Angel is making her Minnesota debut at this week's competition. Tuesday, she finished seventh...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Tangle With Huskers Saturday Morning
TV: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus - play by play, Rapheal Davis - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 77th Meeting (54-22 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team returns to Williams Arena Saturday when the Golden Gophers host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 11 a.m. The game also marks alumni day for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota Athletics will recognize attending alums during halftime of the game. Saturday also marks the first home contest since Dec. 22, as the Alcorn State game was canceled due to Alcorn travel delays.
WXIA 11 Alive
Who is each state rooting for to win the CFP National Championship between Georgia and TCU?
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With a defending champion and an unforeseen cinderella squaring off in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, the Georgia Bulldogs come into Monday night's game as heavy favorites against TCU. Despite the Dawgs opening up the big game as gigantic 13.5 point favorites, a newly...
Huge honor for Clemson signee Green
Clemson running back signee Jarvis Green earned the state's top honor on Friday. Dutch Fork's running back was named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. It was the third year in a row that a (...)
Luke Bennett and the Bond of a Brother On the Way to a National Title
The name Bennett has become Georgia Football royalty. But Stetson isn't the only Bennett on this year's team.
gophersports.com
No. 8 Gophers Open Big Ten Gauntlet Against Seventh-Ranked Northwestern
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program (7-0) is set to kick off the Big Ten dual season, as they will travel to Evanston, Illinois this weekend to take on the seventh-ranked Northwestern Wildcats (1-0). The Gophers will enter conference competition looking to continue their best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign, as they swept the non-conference schedule with signature wins over ranked opponents over South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Oklahoma State and Cal Poly.
gophersports.com
Buckeyes Comeback to Take Down Gophers
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 5, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) fell to No. 3/3 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0 B1G) 83-71 in a conference matchup at Williams Arena on Thursday night. Mallory Heyer led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Maroon and Gold while Taylor Mikesell led the way for Ohio State with 22 points.
gophersports.com
Gophers Welcome No. 3/3 Ohio State to Williams Arena Thursday
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-6, 1-2 B1G) returns to play against No. 3/3 Ohio State (15-0, 3-0 B1G) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled to be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Darwitz Promoted to Associate Head Coach
MINNEAPOLIS – Golden Gopher women's hockey assistant coach Natalie Darwitz has been promoted to associate head coach. In three full seasons behind the bench at Minnesota, Darwitz has helped guide the Gophers to a 58-15-5 record and two WCHA regular season titles in 2009 and 2022. "We are excited...
dawgnation.com
Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal
The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral
Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Message
Herschel Walker's political career might have flamed out, but the legendary college football star hasn't given up his fandom. Saturday night, the legendary college football running back showed his support for Georgia. Georgia topped Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Following the game, Walker...
hogville.net
Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas DC hires
There are at least a couple of Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas’ hiring of co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. Sidelines radio host and 1986 Auburn graduate Rob Browne and AU Daily Dose podcaster Doug Dean are both high on the pair and discussed that Wednesday on the radio show and podcast that is aired in Atlanta, Memphis and Birmingham.
ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
More good news as another starter announces return
Clemson got more good news on Thursday, as another starter announced his return. Senior cornerback Sheridan Jones announced via social media that he is coming back to Clemson for his fifth season in 2023. (...)
This Georgia County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain
A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
Comments / 0