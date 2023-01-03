MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program (7-0) is set to kick off the Big Ten dual season, as they will travel to Evanston, Illinois this weekend to take on the seventh-ranked Northwestern Wildcats (1-0). The Gophers will enter conference competition looking to continue their best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign, as they swept the non-conference schedule with signature wins over ranked opponents over South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Oklahoma State and Cal Poly.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO