ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gophersports.com

Three Top-10 Finishes Highlight Final Day in Georgia

MINNEAPOLIS – Three top-10 finishes for Minnesota highlighted the final day of competition at the Georgia Diving Invitational Thursday in Athens, Ga. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu and junior Av Osero both represented the women in the 1-meter finals, while freshman Drew Bennett did the same for the men on the platform.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Ink 6-5 Transfer Sophie Hart

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen announced Friday the signing of center Sophie Hart to the Gophers' program. Hart is a 6-5 graduate of Farmington High School, who played two seasons at NC State, and will join Minnesota with two years of eligibility. "I am excited...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Del Angel Takes Platform Title at Georgia Diving Invite

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota freshman Vivi Del Angel was victorious on the platform Wednesday, highlighting the Golden Gophers' performance on day two of the Georgia Diving Invitational in Athens, Ga. A native of Veracruz, Mexico, Del Angel is making her Minnesota debut at this week's competition. Tuesday, she finished seventh...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Set to Tangle With Huskers Saturday Morning

TV: Big Ten Network (Cory Provus - play by play, Rapheal Davis - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 77th Meeting (54-22 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team returns to Williams Arena Saturday when the Golden Gophers host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 11 a.m. The game also marks alumni day for the Golden Gophers. Minnesota Athletics will recognize attending alums during halftime of the game. Saturday also marks the first home contest since Dec. 22, as the Alcorn State game was canceled due to Alcorn travel delays.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

No. 8 Gophers Open Big Ten Gauntlet Against Seventh-Ranked Northwestern

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 8 University of Minnesota wrestling program (7-0) is set to kick off the Big Ten dual season, as they will travel to Evanston, Illinois this weekend to take on the seventh-ranked Northwestern Wildcats (1-0). The Gophers will enter conference competition looking to continue their best start to a season since the 2014-15 campaign, as they swept the non-conference schedule with signature wins over ranked opponents over South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Oklahoma State and Cal Poly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Buckeyes Comeback to Take Down Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 5, 2023) – The University of Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) fell to No. 3/3 Ohio State (16-0, 5-0 B1G) 83-71 in a conference matchup at Williams Arena on Thursday night. Mallory Heyer led the way with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Maroon and Gold while Taylor Mikesell led the way for Ohio State with 22 points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Welcome No. 3/3 Ohio State to Williams Arena Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-6, 1-2 B1G) returns to play against No. 3/3 Ohio State (15-0, 3-0 B1G) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Williams Arena. The game is scheduled to be streamed on B1G+ and can be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
COLUMBUS, OH
gophersports.com

Darwitz Promoted to Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS – Golden Gopher women's hockey assistant coach Natalie Darwitz has been promoted to associate head coach. In three full seasons behind the bench at Minnesota, Darwitz has helped guide the Gophers to a 58-15-5 record and two WCHA regular season titles in 2009 and 2022. "We are excited...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dawgnation.com

Former top UGA target at edge rusher ... enters transfer portal

The highest-rated recruit that Will Muschamp signed when he was South Carolina’s football coach entered the transfer portal on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jordan Burch is a former 5-star who narrowly signed with South Carolina over UGA out of high school in 2020, and he’s played edge rusher for the Gamecocks for the past three seasons.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Actress' Georgia Football Superstition Is Going Viral

Nearly every sports fan has their own weird little superstitions and that includes "The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters when it comes to her Georgia Bulldogs. Appearing on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, Walters revealed her routine on CFB Saturdays. Telling Chris Childers, Rick Neuheisel and Dan Mullen:
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Message

Herschel Walker's political career might have flamed out, but the legendary college football star hasn't given up his fandom. Saturday night, the legendary college football running back showed his support for Georgia. Georgia topped Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Following the game, Walker...
ATHENS, GA
hogville.net

Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas DC hires

There are at least a couple of Auburn faithful jealous of Arkansas’ hiring of co-defensive coordinators Travis Williams and Marcus Woodson. Sidelines radio host and 1986 Auburn graduate Rob Browne and AU Daily Dose podcaster Doug Dean are both high on the pair and discussed that Wednesday on the radio show and podcast that is aired in Atlanta, Memphis and Birmingham.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Sinkhole swallows car in Athens after heavy rain

A sinkhole that opened up during torrential rain Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia swallowed a car, according to police. Strong storms with heavy rain and howling winds moved through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving trees toppled and roads flooded. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards tracked the storms all night and Wednesday morning....
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy