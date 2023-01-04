Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)
Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming for the past 89 years and former resident of Slovenia, Yugoslavia. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. She was...
sweetwaternow.com
Nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards Are Now Being Accepted
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Rock Springs. Any previous or current Rock Springs citizen, organization, business or community may be a Mayor’s Art Awards nominee. Accomplishments that are noted should reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT. Age: 31. Address: ROCK...
sweetwaternow.com
Free Christmas Tree Recycling Offered by Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. According to the city, trees placed on the curbside are taken to the landfill. In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, the City is encouraging residents to drop their trees off at 200 Community Park Drive during daylight hours. These trees will then be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs City Council Approves Changes to Service Animal Ordinance
ROCK SPRINGS — Service animal owners will no longer be restricted to the number of animals they can own after the Rock Springs City Council passed an ordinance on final reading this week. The Council met for the first time in 2023 Tuesday night and addressed several changes to...
sweetwaternow.com
It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Vaccine
Seasonal influenza activity is high and an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu. Sweetwater County Public Health has added additional walk-in Flu Clinics in January and February. Sweetwater County Public Health, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs. January 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 1-4 pm. and...
Comments / 0