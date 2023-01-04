ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)

Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming for the past 89 years and former resident of Slovenia, Yugoslavia. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. She was...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards Are Now Being Accepted

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs mayor’s office is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Mayor’s Arts Awards. Established in 2020, the Mayor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Rock Springs. Any previous or current Rock Springs citizen, organization, business or community may be a Mayor’s Art Awards nominee. Accomplishments that are noted should reflect substantial contributions made in Rock Springs that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10499, SURETY OR CASH, $895, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. FULLER, STEPHEN SCOTT. Age: 31. Address: ROCK...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Free Christmas Tree Recycling Offered by Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. According to the city, trees placed on the curbside are taken to the landfill. In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, the City is encouraging residents to drop their trees off at 200 Community Park Drive during daylight hours. These trees will then be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Flu Vaccine

Seasonal influenza activity is high and an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu. Sweetwater County Public Health has added additional walk-in Flu Clinics in January and February. Sweetwater County Public Health, 333 Broadway, Rock Springs. January 10, 17, 24, and 31 from 1-4 pm. and...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

