Hollyoaks to reveal newcomer Rayne's secret as Neighbours star Jemma Donovan debuts
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has lined up a huge revelation for Neighbours star Jemma Donovan's new character as she debuts in the soap. Donovan's Rayne arrives in Chester as a huge social media sensation alongside childhood best friend Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) as part of a shared house with Romeo (Owen Warner), Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) and Prince (Malique Thompson-Dwyer).
Coronation Street hints at possible death in Summer Spellman story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman storyline takes another dramatic turn next week, as Paul Foreman fears that he has killed Mike Hargrave. Paul goes out for revenge after Mike's villainous side is exposed in surprising new scenes. In upcoming episodes, Summer makes an unexpected discovery about Mike...
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
Coronation Street confirms who Stephen Reid kills next in dark storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed that killer Stephen Reid will claim another victim next week. Stephen has spent the past few months covering up the death of Leo Thompkins – but he's about to have another tragedy on his conscience. In next week's episodes, Stephen is...
Home and Away to revisit kidnap storyline after show's Australian return
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away will reveal Bree Cameron's whereabouts on Australian screens this week following her kidnap ordeal. Viewers have been left to worry over Bree's fate after her abusive husband Jacob abducted her in...
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd fears Richard Hillman throwback in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On Coronation Street, David Platt's uncle Stephen is back and causing trouble. And, according to David's actor, Jack P Shepherd, the trouble won't stop anytime soon. Shepherd has shared that Stephen's crime spree is only just beginning, and that no one is safe from his murderous...
EastEnders confirms Chelsea Fox twist in Denise and Ravi story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders will air another twist in the story between Denise Fox and Ravi Gulati as her daughter Chelsea is thrown in the mix. Denise (Diane Parish) and Ravi (Aaron Thiara) have been getting a little too cosy, despite her assurances that she's happy with her husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
You season 4 trailer teases end of the road for Joe Goldberg
You season 4 has just released its first trailer for the two-part run coming up this year – and Joe Goldberg might be about to meet his end. It is unconfirmed whether or not this is the final season of You or if Penn Badgley's Joe really will meet his end – but the tantalising trailer shows that Netflix is going all out for this series.
Waterloo Road brings back another former character for funeral episode
Waterloo Road spoilers follow for BBC One broadcast pace. Waterloo Road has aired the return of another classic character tonight (January 10), as Chlo Charles' funeral was held. Chlo died from injuries she got after being hit by a car during the riot in the first episode, and her funeral...
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt discusses possible reunion for Paddy and Chas
Emmerdale star Dominic Brunt has spoken about a potential reunion between his character Paddy and Lucy Pargeter's Chas following the revelation of her affair. Paddy found out that Chas was having an affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Paddy then ended his marriage to Chas, but in a new interview with Radio Times, the actor said he's unsure about the future of the Emmerdale couple.
What We Do in the Shadows season 5 potential release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know
What We Do in the Shadows spoilers follow. It's official – What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season five! But that's not all, fans were so bloodthirsty for more that it's been confirmed for season six, too. "There’s a lot of life left in our...
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay has reputation destroyed in dark drugs storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Jacob Hay will find his reputation destroyed next week, as he gets blamed for all the drug dealing going on at the Bistro. Viewers already know that Jacob's dad Damon has been using his stake in the Bistro to get Jacob a full-time job...
Emmerdale's Jacob rejects Leyla in heartbreaking scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Jacob has rejected Leyla in heartbreaking Emmerdale scenes. The two have been estranged after Jacob was stabbed while trying to confront the dealer who'd sold his mum drugs last week. Tuesday's episode (January 10) saw Leyla continuing to try to make amends for last week's ordeal, especially...
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
Home and Away's Justin Morgan unfairly blamed for road horror
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Justin Morgan in turmoil over a terrible accident that wasn't his fault. The Summer Bay soap has returned to screens in Australia this week, resolving the big cliffhanger which...
Emmerdale's Sarah Sugden to guess Mack and Chloe's secret
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale airs tense scenes for Mackenzie Boyd and Chloe Harris next week as Sarah Sugden realises what they're both hiding. Chloe is pregnant with Mack's baby after a one-night stand last year, but they've both agreed that it's best to keep quiet about their secret. Upcoming scenes...
6 huge Waterloo Road spoilers for next week
Major Waterloo Road spoilers for the next episode follow which some readers may prefer to avoid. Next week on Waterloo Road, the Walters family are forced to deal with an unexpected crisis, which pushes a stressed Preston to the brink. Meanwhile, Tonya and Izzy skip school and Donte is given...
Emmerdale's Marlon takes Naomi side over Rhona after scuffle
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Marlon Dingle is on the outs with wife Rhona after her scuffle with Naomi in Emmerdale. The tension between the two women continued in Monday's (January 9) episode when Rhona insulted Naomi by bringing up that being late for work could make things harder on Marlon as he recovers.
Doctor Who season 14 confirms returning character as 1899 star joins
Doctor Who has confirmed the return of a familiar face in its latest casting announcement. Confirming the news via Twitter, the BBC announced that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. Her character is the head of security organisation UNIT, first appearing in 2010 episode 'The Power of Three' before making multiple appearances alongside Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker's Doctors.
