Tom Hanks hits back at nepotism criticism: ‘It doesn’t matter what our last names are’

Tom Hanks has weighed in on the debate surrounding nepotism in the film industry.The Saving Private Ryan star’s children – including sons Colin and Chet, and daughter Elizabeth Ann – have all acted professionally. Hanks’s youngest son, Truman, appears in his father’s latest film, the comedy adaptation A Man Called Otto.In recent years, Hollywood nepotism has come under increasing scrutiny, with many actors coming from famous parents being branded “nepo babies”.Speaking to Reuters in a video interview via The Sun, Hanks dismissed this line of criticism, insisting that his children were simply carrying on the “family business”.“Look, this...
Joaquin Phoenix's new movie releases first poster as it confirms trailer release

Filmmaker Ari Aster returns with the first poster for his upcoming movie Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previously titled Disappointment Blvd, this surrealist horror comedy is said to span several decades in an alternate present. The poster confirms these different timelines, capturing Phoenix's character Beau at various ages. Beau's...
First trailer for Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new Netflix movie You People

Jonah Hill and Lauren London face an awkward dinner in the first trailer for Netflix's You People. Written by Hill and black-ish creator Kenya Barris (who also directs), the comedy stars Hill as Ezra Cohen, a man desperately looking for love who unexpectedly finds it when he mistakes Amira Mohammed's (London) car for his Uber ride.
The Pale Blue Eye review: Is Christian Bale's Netflix movie worth a watch?

Netflix's first 2023 movie The Pale Blue Eye gets the year off to a chilly start with several mutilations, lashings of Gothic mood, and one big reveal that will leave you questioning long into the credits. Based on the book by Louis Bayard, the movie takes us back to 1830...
Is Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?

Netflix has gripped viewers with many true-crime stories over recent years, and you'd be forgiven for thinking The Pale Blue Eye could be yet another one to add to the collection. The new Gothic thriller stars Harry Potter's Harry Melling as famed writer Edgar Allan Poe who, while a cadet...
Prince Harry Doesn't Stand "Any Chance" of Peace With King Charles and William, Expert Claims. "No Way Back."

Slide 1 of 7: Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been on the rocks ever since he married Meghan Markle. However, after penning major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the tension between the royal family members has intensified. And, now that Harry's tell-all, Spare, is just days away from publication, and several huge bombshells from the book have already dropped via excerpts, one expert claims that Harry won't stand "any chance" of a reconciliation.
'Obsessed': Fans Go Wild Over Sydney Sweeney Mispronouncing The Word 'Homage'

Sydney Sweeney left the internet in stitches! During a recent interview, the Euphoria star answered fan questions while going undercover on the web, and social media couldn't get over the way she mispronounced the term "homage." The mishap occurred when she was reading a question that asked if one of her costumes from the most recent season of the hit HBO series was a tribute to the movie Midsommar.While the term is supposed to be spoken as "HAH-mij," the 25-year-old said the word as "HO-midge."'EUPHORIA' STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY ROCKS '90S INSPIRED ALL-PINK ENSEMBLE AS SHE ACCEPTS 'BEST FIGHT' AWARD"I’m obsessed...
Sherlock and DI Ray stars' new ITV show gets release date

ITV's upcoming drama Maternal has been given a release date. The six-part series, which stars Parminder Nagra (DI Ray), Lara Pulver (Sherlock) and Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy) as three doctors who return to a post-pandemic NHS after maternity leave, will air January 16 at 9pm on ITVX and ITV1. The...
Sally Field on How Potential Date With Steven Spielberg Led to 50-Year Friendship: “I Can’t Imagine My Life Without Him”

Steven Spielberg focused a lens on his family history in The Fabelmans so it was fitting that Thursday’s Palm Springs Film Awards saw someone he loves like family take the stage to honor his team with a Vanguard Award. Sally Field, who starred as Mary Todd Lincoln opposite Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis’ Abraham Lincoln in Spielberg’s 2012 film Lincoln, kicked off her tribute by attempting to recall the exact moment she met the filmmaker. “Somewhere in the ‘70s, I think — he’ll correct me,” Field admitted. (And Spielberg did, by revealing that their paths crossed at a party in 1968.)More from...
Ginny and Georgia: Netflix users express disapproval with ‘outrageous’ Joe scene in season 2

Netflix users are not happy about an “outrageous” moment in the new season of Ginny and Georgia.The series following 15-year-old Ginny (Antonia Gentry), and her relationship with her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey) after they move to a small town in New England, has returned for a second seaon following a successful run in February 2021.However, viewers aren’t so sure about one particular storyline choice and have been highlighting the scene, which occurs at the end of episode five, on social media. It features a kiss between two formerly disparate characters: Blue Farm Café owner Joe, played by Raymond Ablack,...
