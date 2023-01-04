ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘It was terrifying’: Woman says her house was shot at least 25 times on New Year’s day

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SF6GO_0k2UJ4jU00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ronisha Harris says she plans to move, now that the walls of her home are covered in bullet holes.

Harris told KOIN 6 News that her home was shot at least 25 times. Although no one was injured, she said her daughter and grandson were inside the home.

Oregon to return $10 million of unclaimed funds

“It was very terrifying,” she said. “I’m feeling violated. A sense of my security has been taken.”

Harris says at around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, someone shot at her house, leaving dozens of bullet marks on the home. She said her family hasn’t been living there because she travels for work and the house is being remodeled, but that her daughter and grandson just happened to be spending the night upstairs.

“I’m thankful to God none of the bullets hit my grandson or my daughter,” Harris said.

Harris says she has no idea why someone would do this, but she’s hopeful someone will come forward with information.

“I don’t know if it was random or intentional,” she said. “I am offering a $5,000 reward.”

She wants to see city leaders do more to address gun violence in Portland-and plans to take her concerns straight to the mayor.

“They need to better spend their dollars in reducing the problem, fixing it, hiring people with direct knowledge of gun violence,” Harris said.

What’s different between cardiac arrest, heart attack?

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement “Gun violence continues to be a top priority for my administration and we are working closely with our public safety partners to get those who are engaged in gun violence off the streets.”

PPB says there have already been 12 shootings this year, but no homicides.

Police tell KOIN 6 News that the Enhanced Community Safety team will be doing a follow-up investigation. If you know anything, reach out to them.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

FireBorn74
3d ago

our liberal selected officials are the only ones to blame from the top down. vote anything but Democrat. Do yourselves a favor.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Homeless man shot, tent set on fire in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot and his tent was set on fire Thursday morning along North Interstate Avenue in Portland. Portland police confirmed the man was homeless. Police responded to the reported shooting in the area of North Interstate Avenue near...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Homeless man seriously injured in shooting, arson attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured Thursday morning after someone shot him and lit his tent on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on North Interstate Avenue. They found the man shot and the tent on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue put out the fire and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

10-year-old found driving stolen car in N. Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a 10-year-old has been released to their legal guardian after being found driving a stolen car early Friday. A North Precinct officer was near North Vancouver Avenue and North Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when they witnessed two cars speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot. After checking the license plate on one of the cars, a Kia, they found it was reported as stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police arrest suspect in deadly Portland hotel shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly November shooting at a Portland hotel. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 19, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. One person, identified as 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr., was found dead from a gunshot wound inside the hotel.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland Korean Church inferno puts spotlight on arson investigation technology

For years, the Portland Korean Church was deemed unsafe because of previous fires, meaning firefighters and investigators couldn't go inside. In most cases, investigators would've been able to go into the burned church wreckage before its demolition and inspect every bit of debris up close, but because it wasn't safe to go inside, they had to rely on the power of technology.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with deadly Oct. 2022 shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a October 2022 shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau. The shooting happened on Oct. 18, at about 8:40 p.m., in the parking lot of a department store in the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, was taken to a hospital where he died a week later.
PORTLAND, OR
Motorious

Citizens Rise Up Against Car Theft

These Portlanders are taking back what was stolen from them. People are starting to get pretty tired of having their cars stolen from them by the degeneracy of drug addicts and criminals that take others property with no regard for the well-being of others. For some reason, it also seems that the police have stopped doing their jobs and prefer to act as bystanders that handle issues after that happened rather than preventing the crime from taking place in the first place. So, there is only really one natural route for that turn of events to go down. People will not stand to have their property stolen from them and even if it’s hard for some people to understand, when you take away somebody’s car you’re taking away their ability to provide for their family which is absolutely unacceptable. So the citizens of Portland Oregon have come up with an idea.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy