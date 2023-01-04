‘It was terrifying’: Woman says her house was shot at least 25 times on New Year’s day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ronisha Harris says she plans to move, now that the walls of her home are covered in bullet holes.

Harris told KOIN 6 News that her home was shot at least 25 times. Although no one was injured, she said her daughter and grandson were inside the home.

“It was very terrifying,” she said. “I’m feeling violated. A sense of my security has been taken.”

Harris says at around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, someone shot at her house, leaving dozens of bullet marks on the home. She said her family hasn’t been living there because she travels for work and the house is being remodeled, but that her daughter and grandson just happened to be spending the night upstairs.

“I’m thankful to God none of the bullets hit my grandson or my daughter,” Harris said.

Harris says she has no idea why someone would do this, but she’s hopeful someone will come forward with information.

“I don’t know if it was random or intentional,” she said. “I am offering a $5,000 reward.”

She wants to see city leaders do more to address gun violence in Portland-and plans to take her concerns straight to the mayor.

“They need to better spend their dollars in reducing the problem, fixing it, hiring people with direct knowledge of gun violence,” Harris said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement “Gun violence continues to be a top priority for my administration and we are working closely with our public safety partners to get those who are engaged in gun violence off the streets.”

PPB says there have already been 12 shootings this year, but no homicides.

Police tell KOIN 6 News that the Enhanced Community Safety team will be doing a follow-up investigation. If you know anything, reach out to them.

