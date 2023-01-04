ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election Drawing Closer, Here's What to Know

The 2022 midterm elections are still fresh in everyone’s minds, but the 2023 municipal elections are rapidly approaching, with the vote less than two months away. While most of the attention will be paid to the mayoral race, pitting incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot against a field of nine challengers, there are plenty of other interesting races on the ballot as well.
Outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney Backs Proco Joe Moreno In 1st Ward Race

LOGAN SQUARE — Efforts to bounce Proco Joe Moreno from the 1st Ward ballot continue — but he just picked up an endorsement from one of his former colleagues: outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney. “I am honored to announce that Alderman Tom Tunney has endorsed our campaign to bring...
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
Ads Fly as Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has argued that “defining and challenging” her opponents is her obligation to voters. It doesn’t mean she’s dragging the mayoral campaign into the mud. Whatever you call it, the strategy started this week when Lightfoot released a hard-hitting but somewhat humorous commercial tying...
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update

We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Paul Vallas lay out safety plans

CHICAGO - Ja'Mal Green, the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, unveiled his $5 billion plan to address violence in the city Tuesday. Green is a community activist and has gained attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He is also focusing his efforts on addressing the problem of violence in the city.
The Mincing Rascals 1.4.23: House speaker vote and the Chicago mayoral race picks up speed

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. Today, the Rascals talk about the vote for a new Speaker of the House. What does the failure to elect a new speaker mean for the GOP? The Chicago mayoral race is starting to pick up speed as a number of candidates have released new political ads. Does it make sense for Mayor Lightfoot to go after Congressman Chuy Garcia with a negative ad? Also, a couple of new surveys out recently show Chicago being one of the most loneliest cities, but also being one of the most fun. And speaking of Chicago, Austin encourages everyone to watch “South Side” on HBO Max!
City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers

The City pays advance pension payment of $242M for the 2023 Budget year as part of a new fiscal responsibility policy that will prevent unfunded liabilities from growing. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that the City would be following through on its promise to contribute $242 million in the form of an advance pension payment to the City’s four pension funds. This is a part of a new pension funding policy that aims to ensure the city’s continued financial recovery by preventing its unfunded pension liabilities from growing any further.
Human Services Committee considers amending city ordinance to allow cannabis consumption lounges

The Human Services Committee discussed amending city ordinances Tuesday to allow cannabis consumption establishments in Evanston. Ald. Devon Reid (8th) proposed the measure, aiming to raise revenue and provide entertainment to Evanston residents through cannabis consumption lounges. He said his goal is to create a permit compliant with state law that would allow establishments to set up these spaces.
Inspector general discusses key finding in review of Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Schools hand out report cards throughout the year and on Thursday, Chicago Public Schools got its review in the annual report from the Office of Inspector General.There were no letter grades, so it's perhaps best to summarize the results as a mixed bag. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra sorted it all out for parents and taxpayers.The 120-page report was produced by the OIG, the outside watchdog that keeps an eye on CPS. The district is tasked with educating more than 300,000 students in the city. CPS OIG FY 2022 Annual Report NEW by Alex on ScribdCBS...
Alderman Demands Update On Little Village Discount Mall Plans As Vendors Remain In The Dark

LITTLE VILLAGE — Neighbors are still pushing for answers from developers on the future of the beloved Discount Mall as vendor contracts will expire at the end of the month. Plans surrounding the Discount Mall and the shopping plaza at 3045-3117 W. 26th St. have been unclear for years. The property was sold to Novak Construction in February 2020 for $17.5 million, the Sun-Times reported. At the time, Novak’s president suggested the mall might not be the best use of the land and alluded to bringing chain stores to the area.
Fifth Ward affordable housing plan relies on city-church land swap

The cost of living is on the rise in Evanston. Longtime Evanstonians are being displaced to surrounding suburbs, and Fifth Ward residents are among those most at risk, said Fifth Ward Council Member Bobby Burns. “The the cost of living in Evanston is too high,” Burns said to an audience...
