Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
Related
Poll results favor Lightfoot's challengers in Mayoral race
A new poll shows some bad news for Mayor Lightfoot and good news for some of her challengers, which shows Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson with much more support among potential voters than Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
With the 2023 Chicago Mayoral Election Drawing Closer, Here's What to Know
The 2022 midterm elections are still fresh in everyone’s minds, but the 2023 municipal elections are rapidly approaching, with the vote less than two months away. While most of the attention will be paid to the mayoral race, pitting incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot against a field of nine challengers, there are plenty of other interesting races on the ballot as well.
blockclubchicago.org
Outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney Backs Proco Joe Moreno In 1st Ward Race
LOGAN SQUARE — Efforts to bounce Proco Joe Moreno from the 1st Ward ballot continue — but he just picked up an endorsement from one of his former colleagues: outgoing Ald. Tom Tunney. “I am honored to announce that Alderman Tom Tunney has endorsed our campaign to bring...
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
Ads Fly as Chicago Mayoral Race Heats Up
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has argued that “defining and challenging” her opponents is her obligation to voters. It doesn’t mean she’s dragging the mayoral campaign into the mud. Whatever you call it, the strategy started this week when Lightfoot released a hard-hitting but somewhat humorous commercial tying...
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Paul Vallas lay out safety plans
CHICAGO - Ja'Mal Green, the youngest candidate running for Chicago mayor, unveiled his $5 billion plan to address violence in the city Tuesday. Green is a community activist and has gained attention for his work supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. He is also focusing his efforts on addressing the problem of violence in the city.
wgnradio.com
The Mincing Rascals 1.4.23: House speaker vote and the Chicago mayoral race picks up speed
The Mincing Rascals are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone of WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. Today, the Rascals talk about the vote for a new Speaker of the House. What does the failure to elect a new speaker mean for the GOP? The Chicago mayoral race is starting to pick up speed as a number of candidates have released new political ads. Does it make sense for Mayor Lightfoot to go after Congressman Chuy Garcia with a negative ad? Also, a couple of new surveys out recently show Chicago being one of the most loneliest cities, but also being one of the most fun. And speaking of Chicago, Austin encourages everyone to watch “South Side” on HBO Max!
Audit: Widespread fraud, abuse of 'extra pay' in Chicago Public Schools
(The Center Square) – Chicago Public Schools spent 77% of the $1.49 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money on employees' salaries and benefits and the district has seen "extra pay" skyrocket during the pandemic, according to a 2023 report from the district's Office of Inspector General. The report provides...
Chicago mayoral challenger predicts controversial Mayor Lightfoot won't make runoff election
A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today.
Chicago Defender
City of Chicago Makes a Voluntary Advance Pension Payment of Nearly a Quarter of a Billion Dollars to Further Secure Retirement of City Workers
The City pays advance pension payment of $242M for the 2023 Budget year as part of a new fiscal responsibility policy that will prevent unfunded liabilities from growing. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced today that the City would be following through on its promise to contribute $242 million in the form of an advance pension payment to the City’s four pension funds. This is a part of a new pension funding policy that aims to ensure the city’s continued financial recovery by preventing its unfunded pension liabilities from growing any further.
City Council Introduces Ordinance to Change Location of Outdoor USPS Boxes in Response to Recent Robberies
As mail carriers continue to be targeted by thieves, the Chicago City Council has introduced an ordinance that would change the location of outdoor mail collection boxes. Under the proposed ordinance, existing cluster mail boxes with eight or more addresses would have to be moved inside buildings by Oct. 15 – if the ordinance passes.
Police Torture Survivors Pushing For Memorial Urge Mayoral Candidates To Support Effort
WOODLAWN — The city has promised survivors of police torture for years it would build them a public memorial — but they’ve yet to break ground. Now, survivors are urging candidates in February’s elections to publicly support their efforts to bring the memorial to fruition. Passed...
Daily Northwestern
Human Services Committee considers amending city ordinance to allow cannabis consumption lounges
The Human Services Committee discussed amending city ordinances Tuesday to allow cannabis consumption establishments in Evanston. Ald. Devon Reid (8th) proposed the measure, aiming to raise revenue and provide entertainment to Evanston residents through cannabis consumption lounges. He said his goal is to create a permit compliant with state law that would allow establishments to set up these spaces.
Teachers Union Says Lightfoot Pulls Offer of 12 Weeks Parental Leave For CPS Employees
The Chicago Teachers Union is accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked Chicago Public Schools leadership to give rank-and-file teachers and school support staff the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave already provided to all other 32,000 city employees. It’s a new...
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Civil Rights Organization Slams Lightfoot, CPD Supt. Brown For Not Firing Officer Tied to Proud Boys
One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back to the...
Inspector general discusses key finding in review of Chicago Public Schools
CHICAGO (CBS) – Schools hand out report cards throughout the year and on Thursday, Chicago Public Schools got its review in the annual report from the Office of Inspector General.There were no letter grades, so it's perhaps best to summarize the results as a mixed bag. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra sorted it all out for parents and taxpayers.The 120-page report was produced by the OIG, the outside watchdog that keeps an eye on CPS. The district is tasked with educating more than 300,000 students in the city. CPS OIG FY 2022 Annual Report NEW by Alex on ScribdCBS...
Alderman Demands Update On Little Village Discount Mall Plans As Vendors Remain In The Dark
LITTLE VILLAGE — Neighbors are still pushing for answers from developers on the future of the beloved Discount Mall as vendor contracts will expire at the end of the month. Plans surrounding the Discount Mall and the shopping plaza at 3045-3117 W. 26th St. have been unclear for years. The property was sold to Novak Construction in February 2020 for $17.5 million, the Sun-Times reported. At the time, Novak’s president suggested the mall might not be the best use of the land and alluded to bringing chain stores to the area.
evanstonroundtable.com
Fifth Ward affordable housing plan relies on city-church land swap
The cost of living is on the rise in Evanston. Longtime Evanstonians are being displaced to surrounding suburbs, and Fifth Ward residents are among those most at risk, said Fifth Ward Council Member Bobby Burns. “The the cost of living in Evanston is too high,” Burns said to an audience...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2