ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Enjoy the sunrise and a coffee at the DECC in January

The first week of January marks the first annual Sunrise Coffee Event at the DECC. Opening their doors at 7:00 a.m. with warm coffee and a beautiful view, the DECC says the newly refurbished Symphony Hall is a perfect place to enjoy the start of a crisp winter day this January.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Affordable outdoor adventures with UMD Gear Rental

Winter is in full swing and UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center has some gear that can help you make the most of it. They rent Cross-country Skis (classic, skate and back country), snowshoes, Telemark Skis, ice climbing gear, skates, Pulk Sleds, ice fishing equipment, camping gear, and much more!
DULUTH, MN
B105

Where Does Duluth + Superior Dump All Of This Snow? Here Are A Few Spots

Have you ever wondered where these massive snow banks downtown end up? Lots of people think that city crews scoop up the snow, truck it to Lake Superior, and then dump it into the lake. That may be true for some places in the Great Lakes like Buffalo, but not here in the Twin Ports. Instead, enormous mountains of snow are created just outside of public view.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken

Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Midweek Moment: Snow grows in the Rose Garden

Snow piles are the only thing growing in Duluth’s Rose Garden these days. WDIO photojournalist Kyle Aune captured Wednesday morning’s falling snow in this week’s Midweek Moment. Duluth Seen on The Lift Midweek Moment. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. California Will Cover the Cost to Install...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

16 Ways To Tell You’re From Duluth Without Telling People You’re From Duluth

One of my favorite social media trends is "Tell me something without telling me something". I just think they're great and I had to do a Duluth version. I've lived in Duluth my entire life, and there is just something about it that makes you feel that this is just what people from here say or do. We live in a beautiful outdoor city with plenty to do, but often you'll find people from Duluth or Minnesota saying and doing the same things.
DULUTH, MN
Ely Echo

Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers weekly report

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being caught. Snowmobile activity is picking up in the area, but trails need more snow as it doesn’t take long for trails to get washed out. Enforcement action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

At Sara’s Table: Recipe for Shrimp, Scallop & Chorizo Paella

Jillian Forte the Executive Chef at Sara’s Table Chester Creek Café taught us how to make Shrimp, Scallop & Chorizo Paella. It’s from the popular Duluth restaurant’s 20th Anniversary Cookbook. Anyone who has traveled to Spain and had a traditional Paella knows the multi layered joys...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Sidewalks smothered in snow from snow plows stress out residents

With record breaking snowfall numbers in December, Duluth residents are unable to shovel snow left by plows on sidewalks. People have resorted to walking on the road, from how treacherous the sidewalks are with the massive amounts of snow. Duluth requires residents to shovel snow on walkways, sidewalks and boulevards,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s Cedar Barn Closing Doors Due to New Lease

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– Heartbreak from Superior business owners who say rising rent on their lease is reason why they are closing their doors. Cedar Barn recently re-branded a couple of years ago, but have been tenants for more than 9 years in the historic building, which was recently bought by a new owner.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Canal Park Business Looking For Information Or Tips On Burglary Suspect

It's sad to see a small business get hurt like this in Duluth. For the second time, they've been burglarized and they are looking for the public's help. Lake Superior Art Glass is located at 357 Canal Park Drive in Duluth, Minnesota. They posted a Facebook update on Tuesday night asking for any tips on the person in the photo, or any tips on a vehicle that might have been behind the business.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two cases of Legionnaires Disease reported in Minnesota

(Duluth, MN)--Two cases of Legionnaires Disease are being reported at an apartment building in Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Health says one case was reported in October, the other in December. Both were residents of Woodland Garden Apartments for seniors. No information has been released about the source of the bacteria in the two infections.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy