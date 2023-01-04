Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lifeguards rescue surfers near La Jolla
Lifeguards have been busy responding to rescues at our local beaches. In some cases, the high surf proved to be too much for even some of the more experienced surfers.
VIDEO: Ocean Beach pier gets slammed by high surf
The high surf on the San Diego County coast prompted the closure of the Ocean Beach Pier for a second day Friday, with large waves slamming into the pier.
NBC San Diego
‘Not a Beginner's Day': Even Experienced Surfers Got Caught in San Diego's Big Waves
At least two surfers were rescued Friday after getting stuck in the high surf that’s been pounding the San Diego coast this week. San Diego Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said the two surfers, who were described as experienced, got stuck while riding the waves near Windansea Beach and La Jolla Cove.
kusi.com
San Diego nonprofit rescues over 100 dogs from neglect in Mexico
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A report was made in late 2022 to The Animal Pad that a breeder in Baja California was keeping pups in unhealthy conditions and selling them to families in San Diego and Orange County. When the San Diego nonprofit organization located the breeder, they ended...
lacademie.com
17 Best Indian Restaurants In San Diego You Should Try In 2023
Are you looking for the best Indian restaurant in San Diego? This city is famous for its pristine beaches under a mild climate and for being a place where people can enjoy different cuisines. Among those, the Indian style stands out with its diversity. You can discover loads of fine...
NBC San Diego
With Storm Passed, San Diego Deals With Crashing Waves, Flooding and Sinkholes
A storm brought to San Diego by an atmospheric river has moved out of the region, allowing sunny skies to return to San Diego, but the county is still feeling the storm's effects in the form of high surf, flooding and road damage. At the Beaches. High Surf. Swells have...
Monster Jam Makes Debut Appearance at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium
Monster Jam, a family-friendly motorsports experience featuring 12,000-pound trucks, will make its debut appearance at Snapdragon Stadium this month. The event — which will appear in San Diego for two weekends on Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, and again on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 — features world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.
kusi.com
Festival brings magic and charm of winter to Poway
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From Jan. 13 through Jan. 14 Poway’s Winter Festival will provide family friendly entertainment to the San Diego community. Sledding on real man-made snow, an ice rink, marshmallow roasting, and photo booths are some of the attractions that will be available at the festival.
‘Locals Month’: San Diego residents get free admission to Whaley House, Old Town Trolley Tours
The locals-only deal runs through Tuesday, Jan. 31
San Diego woman becomes fierce advocate for 'Foster Youth'
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman who lost the will to speak as a child after her mother died is sharing her story. In this Zevely Zone, I visited the non-profit organization Just in Time for Foster Youth in Mission Valley. For anyone who has spent a single day in foster care anywhere across the country, there's a wonderful staff and woman waiting for you just inside their door. "Welcome to our front desk," said Simone Hidds-Monroe. When young adults in foster care turn eighteen, Just in Time for Foster Youth is waiting. For example, if someone is hungry? "We have a full kitchen," said Simone. "This is where we first receive our young people."
Tesla owner faces costly tire bill after encountering potholes on La Jolla road
A San Diegan who owns a Tesla is sharing his frustrations after potholes on a road in La Jolla left him with damaged tires and a pretty expensive bill.
NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: How Hard Did Bomb Cyclone Hit Your San Diego Home?
San Diegans were warned by the National Weather Service earlier this week to prepare for flooding from an atmospheric river generated by a bomb cyclone. In the ensuing days, some areas of the county got plenty of rainfall but others did not. Peak rain was up on the peak of...
onscene.tv
Huge Eucalyptus Tree Falls & Crushes Honda | San Diego
DETAILS: In the rain, a 60 ft plus Eucalyptus tree fell and landed on a parked car and crushed it. Officers searched and found no one inside. The westbound lanes are blocked until city crews can come out to do the clean up.
worth.com
One Spa Delivering More than a Weekend Getaway
Following a winding road through the scenic coastal hills of San Marcos, CA, one finds that the destination entrance has no identifying name, just the numerical address. Only after the gate silently opens do you recognize you’ve entered the Golden Door. Walking across a seasonal brook on a wide wooden bridge, you are embraced by the tranquility of expansive immaculate Japanese gardens, antique sculptured lanterns, waterfalls, streams, Zen rock gardens with sand groomed into mesmerizing designs, koi ponds, and charming buildings designed in the original theme of a Japanese country inn.
NBC San Diego
Timeline: How Long Will the Rain Last in San Diego County?
It’s raining, it’s pouring and the atmospheric river responsible for this winter storm will continue to deliver the much-needed rain through the majority of our Thursday. Gusty winds, high surf and potentially damaging rainfall are in store for San Diego County as a storm from our north makes its way to our region. Per NBC 7 Weathercaster Brooke Martell’s forecast, here’s a timeline of when we can anticipate the inclement weather:
Awake during brain surgery: How one San Diego woman's life improved
It was a jaw-dropping experience that followed an excruciating decision. Imagine you have tremors so severe you can't bring a fork to your mouth -- and the only solution is a procedure to implant an electrode into the center of your brain.It's 6 a.m. and Joann Schmidt is on her way into a Woodland Hills operating room for a surgery she hopes will change her life forever.Though it's up to 95-percent effective, it's a procedure that comes with severe risk. Joann's future is now in the hands of Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center neurosurgeon Dr. Ajay Ananda, who is...
seniorresource.com
Adult Day Care Centers Near San Diego: Top 7!
Nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 or older are considered socially isolated. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be that way! Adult day care centers exist to help older adults make the social connections they crave. In fact, studies have shown that seniors who attend these centers even have a better quality of life! If you’re an older adult from SoCal, this one’s for you. Here are the top SEVEN highest-rated adult day care centers near San Diego.
San Diego storms: Where city and county residents can get free sandbags
To prepare for storm conditions across San Diego County, numerous locations are offering free sandbags for San Diegans.
Lice cases increase in San Diego County
"My sister who's a nurse came over to the house and I was scratching and I said will you take a look at my scalp? And she said obviously it's lice if it's itching you head."
San Diego weekly Reader
When were the Torrey pines there?
Regarding the dispute over protected Torrey Pines obstructing views ("Del Mar Torrey pine headed for pruning suffers big limb break," Dec 29), I would like to know whether the trees in dispute were there before the Deftos purchased their home and whether they moved in accepting they are there. I also wonder what environmental groups they support. Seems these days everyone is righteous about protecting trees and the environment until it inconveniences them.
