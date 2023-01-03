Read full article on original website
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
This first-of-its-kind 'drive and fly' eVTOL is the size of an SUV
The first fully-functional prototype of the ASKA A5 electric drive and fly Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle was introduced at CES 2023, according to a press release by the firm published on Wednesday. Traveling 250 miles on a single charge. ASKA A5 is the size of an SUV and...
constructiontechnology.media
Interview: Doka CEO on construction technology
International Construction speaks exclusively with Robert Hauser. There surely aren’t that many CEOs of billion-dollar companies who take the time to provide a stand tour personally, but at Bauma Munich that’s exactly what Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka, did. He was knowledgeable, personable and clearly enthusiastic about the...
northernarchitecture.us
Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time
Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
Protesters clash with police at COVID antigen kit maker factory in China, videos show
SHANGHAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Protesters clashed with police in central China during a demonstration on Saturday by hundreds of people at a factory producing COVID-19 antigen kits, several videos posted to social media showed.
Elon Musk's private jet made 134 flights in 2022 – with the shortest trip lasting just 6 minutes
Jack Sweeney, who tracks the billionaire's private jet, has tallied up the number of trips the Tesla and Twitter chief's plane made last year.
Lupin star shines light on riflemen from France’s former colonies in new film
A new film featuring the Lupin star Omar Sy has highlighted the forgotten heroism of African riflemen from France’s former colonies who fought in the frontline trenches of the first world war. Tirailleurs was released on Wednesday shortly after a row sparked by an interview the actor had given...
17 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway
A traffic accident in southern China killed 17 people and injured 22 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said.The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade. It wasn't clear how many vehicles or what types were involved and the cause was under investigation, the brigade said.Website Jimu News quoted a resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural...
constructiontechnology.media
Case study: UK city’s Tower of Light
In 2021, Arup and architects Tonkin Liu unveiled their Combined Heat and Power Plant Tower of Light structure in the heart of Manchester in the UK. This nine-storey, 40m-tall tower structure supports and encloses chimneys for the city’s low carbon energy centre. It serves heating to a number of iconic buildings, including The Bridgewater Hall and Manchester Town Hall, with its energy used across a district spanning 2km.
UK weather: Flood warnings issued across Britain as country braces for heavy rain
The UK is bracing for floods this weekend after heavy rain and gale-force winds were forecasted. Some 50 flood alerts are in force across England and Wales with the chance of thunderstorms and hail in the hours ahead.The Met Office said that up to 50mm of rain could fall in parts of south Wales, bringing travel disruption and flooding to homes and businesses in its yellow weather alert.As a band of rain pushed eastwards across the UK on Saturday, there were 27 flood warnings in England and eight in Wales.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flood gates in California’s Napa County shut ahead of ‘powerful’ stormSparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weatherWatch: Overturned lorry is recovered near Belfast following bad weather
constructiontechnology.media
XCMG’s lower carbon excavators
XCMG has launched a new generation of G-series excavators that the company says meets the increasing stringent emissions requirements around the world, such as China’s new National IV emission standard. In a press release the OEM said that, regarding standards, the European market is the most complex region in...
constructiontechnology.media
Construction sector activity hits lowest since pandemic
S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI has reported that construction activity in the Eurozone has had the most profound fall since May 2020. The S&P Global Eurozone Construction Total Activity Index saw this drop to 42.6 in the final month of 2022, down from 43.6 in November. Having now posted below the 50.0 no-change thresholds for eight months in a row, the latest reading was indicative of a sustained contraction in eurozone construction activity levels.
Tree Hugger
A 'Rebound Effect' May Cancel The Energy Benefits of Insulation
Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that insulating attics and walls of existing houses heated with gas don't make much difference in gas consumption. And what little difference there is doesn't last. In England and Wales, 85% of homes are heated with gas. Most are built with cavity wall...
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
Watch: Miracle Escape as Giant Concrete Slab Hits Car — Viral Video!
Following a severe winter storm, a massive concrete slab fell off a building and slammed into an SUV parked below. Miraculously, the driver escaped. The post Watch: Miracle Escape as Giant Concrete Slab Hits Car — Viral Video! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RideApart
Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
The Verge
EcoFlow’s battery-backup kits for the home can reduce your energy bill
EcoFlow is now selling Whole-Home Backup Power Solutions that bundle together a variety of the company’s products that are already available a la carte. The kits are basically a more scalable version of Tesla’s Powerwall+ without the long installation wait times, that also remains portable so you can take some of that idle power with you for an off-grid getaway.
electrek.co
World’s largest offshore wind farm will clear unexploded bombs
The UK’s Dogger Bank, which will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once it’s completed in 2026, will need to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) items before it can proceed. The UXO items were identified during an inspection campaign last year, and they’ll be cleared in February....
constructiontechnology.media
Samsung deal to boost modular construction
South Korean construction and engineering company Samsung C&T has agreed an investment and collaboration deal with Latvian prefabricated building specialist Forta Pro, intending to scale up and advance smart modular construction manufacture in markets around the world. With production facilities currently based in the Latvian cities of Jelgava and Ventspils,...
