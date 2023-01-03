The UK is bracing for floods this weekend after heavy rain and gale-force winds were forecasted. Some 50 flood alerts are in force across England and Wales with the chance of thunderstorms and hail in the hours ahead.The Met Office said that up to 50mm of rain could fall in parts of south Wales, bringing travel disruption and flooding to homes and businesses in its yellow weather alert.As a band of rain pushed eastwards across the UK on Saturday, there were 27 flood warnings in England and eight in Wales.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flood gates in California’s Napa County shut ahead of ‘powerful’ stormSparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weatherWatch: Overturned lorry is recovered near Belfast following bad weather

30 MINUTES AGO