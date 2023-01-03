ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

constructiontechnology.media

Interview: Doka CEO on construction technology

International Construction speaks exclusively with Robert Hauser. There surely aren’t that many CEOs of billion-dollar companies who take the time to provide a stand tour personally, but at Bauma Munich that’s exactly what Robert Hauser, CEO of Doka, did. He was knowledgeable, personable and clearly enthusiastic about the...
northernarchitecture.us

Aeromobil Flying Car Takes Off for the First Time

Aeromobil Version 2.5 is a “road-able aircraft” by Slovakian lead designer Stefan Klein, who spent last 20 years developing his dream. The extremely lightweight vehicle (only 450 kg – 992 lbs) has a steel tube frame structure with a carbon fiber composite shell - like in race cars. The dimensions with closed wings are 1.6 meters width by 6 meters length (5.4 by 19.6 feet). While on the ground Aeromobil can speed up around and more than 160 km/h (100 mph), in the sky - 200 km/h (124 mph).
The Independent

17 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway

A traffic accident in southern China killed 17 people and injured 22 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said.The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade. It wasn't clear how many vehicles or what types were involved and the cause was under investigation, the brigade said.Website Jimu News quoted a resident as saying the victims were mourners from the village of Taoling who had set up a funeral tent on the side of the road, as is common in rural...
constructiontechnology.media

Case study: UK city’s Tower of Light

In 2021, Arup and architects Tonkin Liu unveiled their Combined Heat and Power Plant Tower of Light structure in the heart of Manchester in the UK. This nine-storey, 40m-tall tower structure supports and encloses chimneys for the city’s low carbon energy centre. It serves heating to a number of iconic buildings, including The Bridgewater Hall and Manchester Town Hall, with its energy used across a district spanning 2km.
The Independent

UK weather: Flood warnings issued across Britain as country braces for heavy rain

The UK is bracing for floods this weekend after heavy rain and gale-force winds were forecasted. Some 50 flood alerts are in force across England and Wales with the chance of thunderstorms and hail in the hours ahead.The Met Office said that up to 50mm of rain could fall in parts of south Wales, bringing travel disruption and flooding to homes and businesses in its yellow weather alert.As a band of rain pushed eastwards across the UK on Saturday, there were 27 flood warnings in England and eight in Wales.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Flood gates in California’s Napa County shut ahead of ‘powerful’ stormSparse snow on Swiss ski slopes amid Europe’s unseasonably warm weatherWatch: Overturned lorry is recovered near Belfast following bad weather
constructiontechnology.media

XCMG’s lower carbon excavators

XCMG has launched a new generation of G-series excavators that the company says meets the increasing stringent emissions requirements around the world, such as China’s new National IV emission standard. In a press release the OEM said that, regarding standards, the European market is the most complex region in...
constructiontechnology.media

Construction sector activity hits lowest since pandemic

S&P Global Eurozone Construction PMI has reported that construction activity in the Eurozone has had the most profound fall since May 2020. The S&P Global Eurozone Construction Total Activity Index saw this drop to 42.6 in the final month of 2022, down from 43.6 in November. Having now posted below the 50.0 no-change thresholds for eight months in a row, the latest reading was indicative of a sustained contraction in eurozone construction activity levels.
Tree Hugger

A 'Rebound Effect' May Cancel The Energy Benefits of Insulation

Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that insulating attics and walls of existing houses heated with gas don't make much difference in gas consumption. And what little difference there is doesn't last. In England and Wales, 85% of homes are heated with gas. Most are built with cavity wall...
constructiontechnology.media

Cat invests in US battery specialist

Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
ARIZONA STATE
RideApart

Wheels Through Time Receives Super-Rare Harley Peashooter Engine

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) introduced 21-inch (350cc) racing in 1925. The small-capacity category quickly gained traction, with Indian and Excelsior fighting for board and dirt track supremacy. It’s safe to say that Harley-Davidson immediately felt left out, joining the new class just one year later, in 1926, with its iconic “Peashooter” racer.
The Verge

EcoFlow’s battery-backup kits for the home can reduce your energy bill

EcoFlow is now selling Whole-Home Backup Power Solutions that bundle together a variety of the company’s products that are already available a la carte. The kits are basically a more scalable version of Tesla’s Powerwall+ without the long installation wait times, that also remains portable so you can take some of that idle power with you for an off-grid getaway.
electrek.co

World’s largest offshore wind farm will clear unexploded bombs

The UK’s Dogger Bank, which will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm once it’s completed in 2026, will need to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) items before it can proceed. The UXO items were identified during an inspection campaign last year, and they’ll be cleared in February....
constructiontechnology.media

Samsung deal to boost modular construction

South Korean construction and engineering company Samsung C&T has agreed an investment and collaboration deal with Latvian prefabricated building specialist Forta Pro, intending to scale up and advance smart modular construction manufacture in markets around the world. With production facilities currently based in the Latvian cities of Jelgava and Ventspils,...

