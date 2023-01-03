Read full article on original website
woodworkingnetwork.com
Creditors owed $99.5M by United Furniture; seek to force shuttered company into bankruptcy
TUPELO., Miss. — Creditors are seeking to recoup nearly $100 million from United Furniture Industries, and one of its largest creditors — banking giant Wells Fargo — is pushing the company into an involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. In addition to Wells Fargo,the petition also names two...
constructiontechnology.media
Rental association CPA appoints new chief
The UK-based Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) has appointed Stu McInroy as its new Chief Executive. He will take up the post in the second quarter of 2023 following the departure of Kevin Minton, who announced his retirement in August 2022. McInroy has spent the past 11 years managing trade associations...
constructiontechnology.media
Improving and optimising construction progress monitoring
Construction site-walks have long been recognised as an important mechanism for keeping projects on time and budget. Up until recently, however, there’s been little innovation in this area. In the 21st century, clipboards and paper documentation finally gave way to mobile devices and digital progress management software. But the process continues to mostly rely on data collected manually by the various industry practitioners on the construction site.
Train operating companies offer two-year pay deal to drivers’ union
Train operating companies have offered the drivers’ union a two-year pay deal in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute which has led to a series of strikes.The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said it was offering a “landmark outline proposal” that would deliver more reliable services for passengers, in exchange for a pay increase of 4 per cent for 2022 and 4 per cent for this year.It also includes a commitment to no compulsory redundancies until at least 31 March 2024.A statement said: “The offer is contingent on common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the...
BBC
Cheltenham Council to invest £151k in energy monitoring system
A council is to monitor energy use of some of its historic buildings to help tackle climate change. Cheltenham Borough Council is investing £151k in new systems they hope will also help reduce bills. Several buildings, such as the Pittville Pump Rooms, will come under the scheme that aims...
BBC
Workington: Nuclear workforce will "quadruple", firm says
Hundreds of "high end" jobs building a new type of nuclear reactor are expected for west Cumbria, an engineering company has said. TSP Engineering says it will build small modular reactors, also known as SMRs, from its manufacturing facility in Workington. Chief executive John Coughlan said the workforce will expand...
freightwaves.com
Rail Roundup: Union Pacific ordered to fix service to Foster Farms
STB orders UP to resolve service issues at Foster Farms. The Surface Transportation Board wants Union Pacific to address the service issues raised by UP customer Foster Poultry Farms in California. Foster Farms had filed a petition for emergency service before the board on Thursday, noting continued service deterioration, according...
UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months after strike began
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that it decided to put the company’s “upgraded last, best and final offer” to a vote, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW union hasn’t provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May. Workers on the picket line in Burlington told WQAD television Monday that they want to go back to work but only if they receive a fair contract. They expect to vote on this new deal Saturday.
constructiontechnology.media
Deere debuts electric excavator at CES
During a keynote address at CES 2023, John Deere revealed two new technologies – an electric excavator and a high-tech planting system – designed to help customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable. “Everything we do at John Deere is focused on real purpose and real impact,” said...
