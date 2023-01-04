ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Shawnee County removes all public recycling bins due to illegal dumping

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luV8G_0k2UFOjH00

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A popular recycling spot for many will no longer be available to the public.

On Tuesday, the Department of Solid Waste announced that they will remove all public recycling bins in the county. This decision was made to help save the county some money, but also after it noticed continuous illegal dumping at the sites.

Changes coming to Aggieville Parking Garage

The county recommends people use their personal recycle bins in the meantime.

“Recycle smartly,” SNCO Solid Waste Director Bill Sutton said. “If you have a lot of boxes, break them down and cut them up into two-by-two squares. If you cut up those boxes, you can get a lot of cardboard in your containers.”

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

The county will have a trial run for cardboard-only recycling bins for the community to use in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka taking action to put an end to vacant house fires

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After multiple house fires in the last 72 hours, Topeka leaders are working towards creating a better living culture in the city. Stopping these vacant house fires is just one purpose for the “Change our Culture for Property Maintenance” initiative. 27 news spoke to District 1 Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka house fire likely caused by trespassers, TFD says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Downtown Topeka caused thousands of dollars in damages and had to be put out by firefighters on Thursday. City of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said a house fire in the 700 block of Southwest Buchanan St. was reported just after noon. Fire crews were able to put out […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Crews extinguish house fire in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT ) – Firefighters are on scene of a reported house fire in downtown Topeka Thursday afternoon. The original call came in around 12:45 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch, to a structure fire in the 500 block of southwest Lincoln Street in Topeka. A 27 News reporter on scene verified crews were extinguishing […]
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Sheriff’s department warns of phone scam

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a scam targeting residents of this area. The sheriff’s office said it knows of scammers claiming to represent the sheriff’s department calling people about outstanding traffic warrants. The callers threaten to arrest residents if they don’t pay a fine.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Ogden man found dead in Junction City, ruled as homicide

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An 18-year-old was found dead in Junction City on Friday. Cadin Sanner, the Public Information Officer for the Junction City Police Department, said that Carson Simon, 18, of Ogden, was found dead at 1:17 p.m. in the 2700 block of Fort Ave. in Junction City. The investigation into Simon’s death has […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia chicken ordinance goes live

For the first time in a decade, chickens are now officially allowed in Emporia’s residential areas as of Jan. 1, but the city says residents aren’t clamoring to make applications just yet. “No applications have come in so far,” said city attorney Christina Montgomery. The Emporia City...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Water main break closes portion of Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

House fire causes $13,000 in damages in SE Topeka, cause undetermined

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A house fire in Southeast Topeka caused more than $10,000 in damage on Tuesday. Topeka Fire Department spokesperson Rosie Nichols said a fire at 718 Southeast 26th St. was reported just after 9:15 a.m. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a one story home upon arrival and began work to keep […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Failure to repay bank loans earns Kansas man $184,000 fine

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man from Shawnee County has been ordered to repay more than $180,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Kansas bank. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said that Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka was sentenced on Friday on three felony counts of impairing a security interest. Vasquez was ordered […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KGS crews respond to line struck in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service crews are addressing a struck gas line in Southwest Topeka. KGS trucks are in the area of 34th Pl. and Belle Ave. Crews on the scene confirmed to 13 NEWS that the area is safe. KGS confirmed a third party struck a line in that area. They say repairs have been completed with no disruptions to service.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy