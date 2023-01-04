Shawnee County removes all public recycling bins due to illegal dumping

SHAWNEE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – A popular recycling spot for many will no longer be available to the public.

On Tuesday, the Department of Solid Waste announced that they will remove all public recycling bins in the county. This decision was made to help save the county some money, but also after it noticed continuous illegal dumping at the sites.

The county recommends people use their personal recycle bins in the meantime.

“Recycle smartly,” SNCO Solid Waste Director Bill Sutton said. “If you have a lot of boxes, break them down and cut them up into two-by-two squares. If you cut up those boxes, you can get a lot of cardboard in your containers.”

The county will have a trial run for cardboard-only recycling bins for the community to use in the coming weeks.

