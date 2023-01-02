ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg population grows by more than 3,200 from 2010 to 2020

One only need pay attention to all the construction in the area to understand that Newberg is a growing community. Single-family homes, apartment complexes, duplexes, townhouses and other structures have been erected at a steady rate over the past couple of years and with that construction will likely be a substantial upswing in the once rural town’s population come the next time it’s counted.
NEWBERG, OR
Newberg Graphic

Newberg city councilor threatened after filing legal complaint

Typically, people receive presents for Christmas. City Councilor Elise Yarnell Hollamon said this holiday season she received more than 200 threatening messages, several of which were death threats, and was also the brunt of antisemitic and racist rants. The messages — accumulated via voicemail, email, social media comments and direct...
NEWBERG, OR

