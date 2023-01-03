Read full article on original website
City of Ithaca OKs labor liaison position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca hope a new role will improve negotiations with unions. Common Council has approved the creation of a labor liaison. Alderperson Cynthia Brock believes it’s an important position. “We recognize that as part of these negotiations, council will in some cases need...
Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
Owego officials postpone purchase of Jaws of Life
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Owego, officials are holding off on buying a new rescue tool. Firefighters currently use a hydraulic Jaws of Life, but they hope to get a battery-operated one. It would reportedly cost about $40,000. The tool is used to rescue people from cars after a crash.
Parolee arrested for drug possession in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police Officers arrest a New York State parolee. IPD responded to the 100 block of South Titus Avenue in the City of Ithaca around 8:30 a.m. Thursday to assist New York State Parole with a detained man. Authorities say Timothy Schofield, of Ithaca, was in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and it was packaged for sale. Schofield was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and taken to Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
Tompkins County Whole Health unveils new logo, website
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A merger is complete in Tompkins County. The final phase of integration of the county’s Health Department and Mental Health Department began this week. Tompkins County Whole Health, complete with a new logo and redesigned website, launched Tuesday. “We are pleased to announce the...
Tioga County man charged with 2nd degree murder of his mother
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County man is charged with second degree murder. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare call at 2230 Day Hollow Road in the Town of Owego at 3:28 Tuesday afternoon. 78-year-old Phyllis Kvassay was found dead with signs of a disturbance in the home. Her son, 33-year-old James Kvassay, was found inside the residence and detained.
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
Pavement work to reduce a street in Ithaca to one lane next week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Traffic delays expected in Ithaca. Pavement core drilling and soil sampling will reduce the 500 to 1000 blocks of North Cayuga Street to one lane, weather permitting. That’s the section of road that runs from Farm Street to East Lincoln Street in Fall Creek. The project begins Tuesday, January 10th, and is expected to wrap up on Friday the 13th.
Cayuga Bird Club Christmas bird count an all around success
VARNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Members of the Cayuga Bird Club say its 61st annual Christmas Bird Count census event was a resounding success. Paul Anderson, a current webmaster of the club and its former President, spoke to WHCU about how the event started by the Audubon Society 123 years ago works.
