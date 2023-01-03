ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Mary LeAnne Lucas

Mary LeAnne Lucas, 54, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Anne was preceded in death by her father Jimmie Ray Lucas, her mother Carloyn Dowd-Lucas as well as her brother James Robert Lucas. Anne is survived by her daughter, MacKenzie Carra Smith, of West...
WEST END, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for Joanne Walsh of Pinehurst

Joanne Walsh, 92 of Pinehurst, passed away on January 4, 2023 at Quail Haven in Pinehurst. Born on January 2, 1931 in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Leonora and Fred Gross, Sr. Joanne graduated with a Bachelor Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Nursing. She served as...
PINEHURST, NC
The Richmond Observer

Bowe to headline Richmond County MLK events

ROCKINGHAM — Grammy Award-winner Dante Bowe is returning home this month to participate in two of several events sponsored by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation. Bowe will serve as grand marshal for the annual MLK parade, starting at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Rockingham.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Obituary for George Aubrey Outlaw of Southern Pines

George Aubrey Outlaw, 73, of Southern Pines, NC passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1949 to Susan Godber in New Hanover County, NC. George enjoyed playing the drums since a young age. He featured on his first album while still...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
richmondobserver

FirstHealth Cardiology-Pinehurst Medical Clinic expand electrophysiology care with new provider

PINEHURST — FirstHealth Cardiology–Pinehurst Medical Clinic is excited to announce the expansion of its electrophysiology team in Pinehurst with the addition of Laura Kauffman, NP. She joins the established team located at FirstHeatlh Cardiology-PMC–East, which is compromised of three board-certified cardiologists. Kauffman earned her Master of Science...
PINEHURST, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023

Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
FORT BRAGG, NC
TheDailyBeast

Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WRAL

Burger shop employee surprised with Go-Fund-Me fundraiser

Shawn Burnette lost his home in a house fire on New Year's Eve, but is getting some much needed aid from a coworker. Burnette received a boost from a GoFundMe page that his coworker, Airryn Wharton, set up for him. The GoFundMe page hase raised $3,445 as of Wednesday afternoon....
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61

TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
TRINITY, NC
WRAL

Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future

A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
RALEIGH, NC

