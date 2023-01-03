Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Mary LeAnne Lucas
Mary LeAnne Lucas, 54, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. Anne was preceded in death by her father Jimmie Ray Lucas, her mother Carloyn Dowd-Lucas as well as her brother James Robert Lucas. Anne is survived by her daughter, MacKenzie Carra Smith, of West...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Joanne Walsh of Pinehurst
Joanne Walsh, 92 of Pinehurst, passed away on January 4, 2023 at Quail Haven in Pinehurst. Born on January 2, 1931 in New Britain, Connecticut to the late Leonora and Fred Gross, Sr. Joanne graduated with a Bachelor Degree from the University of Connecticut School of Nursing. She served as...
Bowe to headline Richmond County MLK events
ROCKINGHAM — Grammy Award-winner Dante Bowe is returning home this month to participate in two of several events sponsored by the Richmond County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Foundation. Bowe will serve as grand marshal for the annual MLK parade, starting at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Rockingham.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for George Aubrey Outlaw of Southern Pines
George Aubrey Outlaw, 73, of Southern Pines, NC passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was born on August 11, 1949 to Susan Godber in New Hanover County, NC. George enjoyed playing the drums since a young age. He featured on his first album while still...
This North Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Richmond County Operation Fix bringing back Spayghetti Dinner
ROCKINGHAM — A local group of animal lovers is looking to raise money to keep the population of unwanted pets to a minimum. Richmond County Operation Fix — formerly Richmond County Animal Advocates — is bringing back its “Spayghetti Dinner” fundraiser. Several years ago, members...
richmondobserver
FirstHealth Cardiology-Pinehurst Medical Clinic expand electrophysiology care with new provider
PINEHURST — FirstHealth Cardiology–Pinehurst Medical Clinic is excited to announce the expansion of its electrophysiology team in Pinehurst with the addition of Laura Kauffman, NP. She joins the established team located at FirstHeatlh Cardiology-PMC–East, which is compromised of three board-certified cardiologists. Kauffman earned her Master of Science...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
Rockingham Dragway giving away pieces of old track
ROCKINGHAM — Would you like to own a piece of Richmond County racing history?. Rockingham Dragway is offering remnants of the old drag strip for free on Sunday Jan. 8. The Dragway recently started a repaving project in preparation for the 2023 season which boasts a full schedule of returning events.
Black Pastor Says White Cop Targeted Him in Revenge Plot
MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina—Lee Marvin Harris Sr. was stepping into the shower on Feb. 20, 2018, when he heard shouting voices outside of his home. Then came a loud banging on his door.He peered out the window and saw cops sprawled across his yard.“Do not bust open my door!” Harris Sr. yelled, pulling on pajama pants. He says he opened the front door to an assault rifle pointed at his head.Police from the small town of Southern Pines found 88 grams of powder cocaine and 13 grams of crack inside a broken-down Cadillac in Harris’ backyard. A magistrate slapped Harris...
WRAL
Burger shop employee surprised with Go-Fund-Me fundraiser
Shawn Burnette lost his home in a house fire on New Year's Eve, but is getting some much needed aid from a coworker. Burnette received a boost from a GoFundMe page that his coworker, Airryn Wharton, set up for him. The GoFundMe page hase raised $3,445 as of Wednesday afternoon....
4-wheel eyesore: Fayetteville has spent $80k on stray shopping cart issues since 2020
With more than 1,000 carts recovered since May 2020, they say they've spent a total of $78,468 cleaning up carts.
Restaurant owner, community leader dies at 61
TRINITY, N.C. — Opening BBQ Joe's was owner Joe Housand's dream he ran alongside his son, Joe Housand III. "He wasn't worried about a dollar, he was worried about making sure people were happy," said Housand. Just like their names, running the popular BBQ restaurant is now being passed...
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones lean in on each other during vigil to celebrate the life of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad community gathered to remember the life of a Greensboro mother and entrepreneur Friday night. Natasha Walker was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call about gunshots. Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
North Carolina men among several charged in various neo-Nazi plots against power substations in 2020, 2021
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — At least two groups of men with neo-Nazi ties have been charged or convicted in connection to plans to attack power substations, and some of those men have ties to North Carolina. The plots were uncovered in 2020 and 2021, and covered numerous states. Three men pleaded guilty to a […]
A year after Jan. 6 attack, some in NC say attempts to overthrow the US are ‘ongoing’
The group Democracy Out Loud held a rally outside the federal building on New Bern Avenue to remember the events of that day and to voice ongoing concerns.
WRAL
Closed landmark deli in Oberlin Village faces uncertain future
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It's roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh's Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November....
Cumberland County has more than 1,000 without power, Duke Energy says
Duke Energy's power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander.
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
