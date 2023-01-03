ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth season of "Tough As Nails" premieres Jan. 4 on CBS

By CBS Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Host Phil Keoghan welcomes 12 new crew members to Catalina Island, off the coast of Southern California, to kick off season four, on a special two-hour season premiere of "Tough As Nails' on  Wednesday, Jan. 4 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

In the opening challenge, competitors are tasked with old boat moorings. The first two crew members to complete the job earn the privilege of selecting the two teams of six that will make up Dirty Hands and Savage Crew. Also, competitors must build a concrete retaining wall for their first individual competition.

The crew members and additional details will be announced at a later date.

"Tough As Nails"  is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Created by Phil Keoghan and Louise Keoghan, who are executive producers.

