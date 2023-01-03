ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Former 'Cat Bryce Hopkins Excelling at Providence

After departing from Kentucky following the 2021-2022 season, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins is excelling in his sophomore season at Providence. Hopkins continued his early season success in a big way Wednesday night, scoring 27 points, grabbing five rebounds and knocking down 13 of his 15 attempted free throws in Providence’s 73-61 victory over the #4 team in the country, UConn.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy