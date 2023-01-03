Read full article on original website
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in Pennsylvania
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next month
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This Week
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this week
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Suspect’s Ex-Wife Turns Him In For Murder of Neighbor 3 Decades Later
Joy Hibbs was murdered in 1991. Her neighbor, Robert Atkins, had been the lead suspect in the original investigation. April 19, 1991, had been a typical day for the Hibbs family. Twelve-year-old David Hibbs was released early from school and was walking home. As he approached his house in Croyden, Pennsylvania, he immediately knew something was wrong. The windows were unusually dark, and as he got closer, he saw black smoke pouring from a kitchen vent.
Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
Former Police Lieutenant Sentenced to 79 Years In Prison for Murdering Ex-Wife, Attacking Her Boyfriend While Kids Were in Home
A former police lieutenant received a virtual life sentence for gunning down his ex-wife and trying to kill her new boyfriend. John Formisano, 52, must spend 79 years in prison for charges including first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. He was...
Former Police Officer Who Kneeled On George Floyd’s Back J. Alexander Kueng Sentenced To 3.5 Years
The former police officer who kneeled on George Floyd‘s back, J. Alexander Kueng, was sentenced to three-and-a-half-years in prison on Dec. 9, according to CBS News. Kueng pled guilty to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter back in October. Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Takeoff Murder Suspect Receives $5K From Judge For P.I.: Report
After requesting money to pay for a P.I., a judge granted the motion. The DJ accused of killing Takeoff is determined to prove his innocence and Patrick Xavier Clark now has the chance to hire a private investigator. Clark and his attorney have denied the allegations against him as the Houston musician faces murder charges. Prosecutors claim Clark is the person who fired the shots that took the life of Takeoff. The rapper was attending a private event on November 1 with approximately 30 people when a verbal argument turned deadly. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander who wasn’t involved in the disagreement.
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
At least 14 people shot dead, 16 others wounded over Christmas weekend in US
Gun violence cut a bloody swath through the US over the Christmas weekend, leaving at least 14 people dead — including a 3-year-old Missouri girl — and 16 others wounded. Shootings were reported between Friday night and early Monday in states from coast to coast, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.The holiday weekend got off to a grim start when a 19-year-old man, identified as Johntae Raymon Hudson, was shot dead during a brawl at the Mall of America in Minneapolis early Saturday. Police arrested five teenagers in connection with the deadly shooting, which they said originated...
Man Fatally Shoots Cousins Then Turns Gun On Himself After Argument: Police
The shooter was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled his cousin's home.
Bryan Kohberger's Dad Explained Son's 'Punchy' Behavior During Traffic Stop
Newly-released footage shows the suspect in the Idaho murders and his father being pulled over in a traffic stop a month after the killings.
Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s sister starred in horror movie — about young people being stabbed to death
Could life be imitating art? The sister of accused Idaho college killer Bryan Kohberger starred in a gory low-budget slasher movie where characters are brutally stabbed, slashed and hacked to death with knives and hatchets. Amanda Kohberger appeared as “Lori” in the 2011 flick “Two Days Back” about a group of young students who go hiking in the remote woods and meet their grisly end at the hands of a maniacal killer who has won their trust. It bears eerie similarities to the knife attacks in remote Moscow, Idaho, that left four young college friends stabbed to death in their beds, crimes of...
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina Massacre
Dressed up in a Santa suit, Bruce Pardo headed out to a Christmas Eve party in Covina, a Los Angeles suburb. His aim was not to attend the festivities but instead, to engage in a murderous rampage that resulted in several deaths including that of his ex-wife, Sylvia Ortega, and members of her family.
toofab.com
Indiana Murderer Inspired By Serial Killers Who Brutally Slayed Two Avoids Death Penalty
She worked at the Indiana Department of Corrections ... and left a hat with the department's insignia and her name on it at the crime scene. Kristen Wolf will spend the rest of her life behind bars for the grisly murders of two people during an attack in 2020, avoiding the death penalty as part of a plea deal.
Scott Peterson Is Denied New Trial, Will Continue To Serve Out Life Sentence For Murders Of Wife And Unborn Son
A judge shot down the defense's claims that a juror had committed misconduct, ruling Tuesday that the juror's untruthful responses had been a "combination of good faith misunderstanding of the questions and sloppiness in answering." Scott Peterson will not get a new trial and will remain in prison for the...
WAAY-TV
FedEx driver charged in 7-year-old's death allegedly delivered her Christmas gift before taking her
The FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand delivered her Christmas present — Barbie dolls — before the girl's disappearance, her mother said Thursday. Maitlyn Gandy called for stricter screening policies for delivery drivers at a news conference. On an easel beside her was the...
Texas Couple Wrongfully Arrested For Murder, Spent Christmas In Jail
“Upon further investigation, it was determined they did not commit the crime."
His 1980s Disappearance Led Investigators To A Serial Killing Duo — Who Is Paul Cosner?
When Paul Cosner vanished in 1984, his girlfriend and family were incredibly concerned. They were right to be. The disappearance of Paul Cosner ultimately helped expose the crimes of a depraved serial-killing duo, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. The pair's murder spree is documented in the upcoming three-part special "Manifesto...
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling body parts
The former director of a funeral home in Colorado was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for dissecting the bodies she was entrusted with and selling the body parts without her clients’ permission.Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced on Tuesday for the scheme after pleading guilty to fraud in July.Reuters reports that Hess operated a pair of businesses — Sunset Mesa funeral home and Donor Services, which sources human body parts — from the same location in Montrose, Colorado.The former funeral director’s mother, Shirley Koch, 69, was also implicated in the scheme. Koch pleaded guilty to fraud and was given...
