Lori Harvey Spotted Out With Damson Idris After Michael B. Jordan Split: Photos
It’s cuffing season, and Lori Harvey may end the year with a new romance. Months after Lori, 25, parted ways with Michael B. Jordan following a year-plus of dating, she stepped out in a ruched dress to attend Zack Bia’s holiday event at Los Angeles’ Catch Restaurant over the weekend. Lori wasn’t going solo, per Just Jared. Shortly after she arrived at the eatery, her rumored flame, Damson Idris, pulled up to the restaurant and joined Steve Harvey’s daughter. The two have been rumored to be dating for a couple of weeks now, but they made sure to keep any possible romance under wraps during this outing.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Laura Dern Says Her Relationship With Her Ex-Husband Influenced Her ‘Marriage Story’ Performance
Laura Dern was married to musician Ben Harper for many years. She revealed how that translated to her film 'Marriage Story.'
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
Reese Witherspoon Shares Photo with Husband Jim Toth and Her 3 Kids as They Celebrate Christmas
The actress is mom to sons Deacon, 19, and Tennessee, 10, plus daughter Ava, 23 Reese Witherspoon appeared to have a cozy Christmas with her family. The actress, 46, shared family moments from her holiday on her Instagram on Christmas morning, including some festive photos of her kids and other family members. In one carousel, the Legally Blonde actress showcased pics of her brood, which includes son Deacon Phillippe, 19, and daughter Ava Phillippe, 23 — whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — and son Tennessee James, 10,...
Kerry Washington and Husband Nnamdi Asomugha’s Relationship Timeline
A talented pair! Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha met by chance in 2009 and the couple’s connection has only grown since. The former Oakland Raiders player met the Scandal alum while she was doing a production of Race. “The last time I did theater, it completely transformed my life,” she revealed in an October 2021 […]
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Jason Momoa Seen Bringing Christmas Tree To Ex Lisa Bonet’s House 1 Year After Split: Photo
Jason Momoa, 43, proved things are still civil between him and ex Lisa Bonet, 55, when he recently brought a Christmas tree to her house. The actor, who split from the actress earlier this year, was photographed loading his truck with the holiday essential and then dropping it off at her Malibu, CA home. He wore a blue polo-style shirt and jeans, and had a long hairstyle that was shaved on the sides as he also sported facial hair.
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Sydney Sweeney Talks How Her Own Family Didn’t Believe In Her Hollywood Career: ‘Success Is The Best Revenge’
Sydney Sweeney may be a big name nowadays as the lead of Euphoria and The White Lotus, but it didn't happen overnight.
Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Husband and Wife
A happy ending! Idina Menzel and husband Aaron Lohr were costars more than a decade before they exchanged wedding vows. The two performers met filming the 2005 movie adaptation of the musical Rent. That same year, they both appeared in the off-Broadway musical See What I Wanna See. When their paths first crossed, Menzel was […]
ETOnline.com
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline: From Meet-Cute to 'A Quiet Place'
Among all the high-profile Hollywood romances, the longstanding marriage between actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is often dubbed a "fan favorite." The celebs are certainly A-list actors on their own accord, but together they make one star-powered duo. The couple first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008...
KTVB
Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Batgirl Costume and Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Canceled HBO Max Film
Leslie Grace is giving fans a taste of the Batgirl costume that could have been. The In the Heights actress shared a retrospective look back at her 2022 on Instagram that included several behind-the-scenes glimpses of the Batgirl production. Grace was slated to star as the titular vigilante hero in...
KTVB
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
KTVB
'Harry Potter' Alum Harry Melling Refutes J.K. Rowling's Controversial Transgender Comments
Harry Melling is the latest alum of the Harry Potter franchise to speak out against J.K. Rowling's divisive views on gender. During an interview with The Independent, the 33-year-old actor, who played Dudley Dursley in the films, was asked to weigh in on the subject of transgender rights. In recent years, Rowling has been accused of being transphobic.
Popculture
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': Critics Reviews Are In for the Whitney Houston Biopic
Whitney Houston's first authorized biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, is finally here. 10 years in the making, the film promises to take a deep look into the icon's carefully crafted career and image, and the ups and downs of her personal life, including her marriage to Bobby Brown and her brief romance with her longtime friend, Robyn Crawford. The reviews are finally in for the Kasi Lemmons from an Anthony McCarten screenplay, Houston's manager/sister-in-law Oat Houston, and longtime mentor Clive Davis, spearheaded the film.
