Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
beckersdental.com
Vista Verde Dental Partners opens 1st Britely implant studio in Texas
Carmel, Ind.-based Vista Verde Dental Partners opened its first Britely Dentures + Implants office in Texas. Leke Olowokere, DDS, will lead the Richardson location, according to a Jan. 4 news release. In addition to Texas, Britely Dentures + Implants has locations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
kmxt.org
After more than 2 decades, a familiar face in the state capitol – and Kodiak – retires
Doug Letch, who has served in incoming Senate President Gary Stevens’ office for more than two decades as a legislative aide, retired on Friday. He’s been working remotely from Florida since Alaska’s legislative session ended in May, and on his first day off the job, he said he was still getting used to the new schedule.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska celebrates 64th anniversary as a state
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska celebrated its 64th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday. The Last Frontier shed its status as a territory on Jan. 3 of 1959 when Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the proclamation admitting Alaska as the 49th State of the union. The land of Alaska was purchased by...
beckersdental.com
Midwest DSO adds Overjet's AI technology
Chicago-based DSO Bright Direction Dental will add Overjet's artificial intelligence technology to its supported practices. Overjet is the only dental AI company FDA-cleared for detecting decay and quantifying bone level measurements in X-rays, according to a Jan. 4 news release. Bright Direction Dental has more than 20 locations in Illinois,...
Nevada climbs to No. 13 on list of movers’ destinations as reported by U-Haul
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada vaulted 16 spots to No. 13 on a popular list of destinations for do-it-yourself movers. A report released by U-Haul shows that one-way rentals in 2022 saw more customers arriving (50.2%) in Nevada than leaving (49.8%). Nevada’s top growth cities were Henderson and Reno. Other notable net-gain markets included North […]
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 05, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska’s job market will continue on a path of recovery this year, but slower than other states. Mary Peltola waits to be sworn in while Republicans struggle to elect a leader. And Anchorage is still hauling snow, and has a long way to go.
dakotafreepress.com
South Dakota One of Three States with Shrinking GDP in 2022 Q3
John Tsitrian contributes the latest evidence that Governor Kristi Noem’s frequently repeated claim that South Dakota has “the strongest economy in America” is flat wrong:. The following links are to quarterly reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic analysis. In Q1, the country’s GDP declined. U.S. GDP...
beckersdental.com
Best dental schools in the US by state
California is home to six of the most highly ranked dental schools in the U.S., according to an annual ranking from ShanghaiRanking Consultancy, a higher education research organization. To create the list, ShanghaiRanking Consultancy ranked 300 dental schools internationally. ShanghaiRankings used several indicators and third-party data to create the ranking,...
alaskasnewssource.com
New license plate, increased minimum wage in 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans will enter 2023 with a higher minimum wage and a newly-available license plate. Effective Jan. 1, the Alaska minimum wage increased to $10.84 per hour, and the grizzly bear license plate is getting an update. According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development,...
beckersdental.com
Vermont nonprofit dental services paused due to staff shortages
A nonprofit dental clinic in Vermont is pausing its services because of a lack of qualified employees, VTDigger reported Jan. 2. South Royalton-based HealthHUB's mobile dental clinic was given a $350,000 congressional earmark to provide restorative dental care for adult residents, but is having trouble hiring dental hygienists. Competition for...
beckersdental.com
California dentist accused of performing unnecessary work placed on probation
A California dentist accused of performing unnecessary dental work on patients will be allowed to continue practicing under probation, NBC7 San Diego reported Dec. 31. The Dental Board of California began investigating pediatric dentist Khuong Nguyen, DDS, in 2018 after receiving complaints from patients' parents. Dr. Nguyen had sanctions placed on him by the state Department of Health Care Services on Oct. 1, 2018, requiring him to submit documentation to prove the necessity of services.
This day in history: Alaska becomes 49th state in 1959
(CBS DETROIT) - On Jan. 3, 1959, Alaska was admitted as the 49th state.President Eisenhower signed a special proclamation admitting the territory as the largest state at 664,988 square miles. According to History.com, Indigenous peoples inhabited the region for centuries, and the Europeans discovered the area in 1741 after a Russian expedition found the mainland. Russian hunters would visit Alaska, and the native Aleut population suffered due to exposure to new diseases.The first permanent Russian colony was established in 1784, and following minor conflicts, the British and Americans gained trading rights in Alaska, according to History.com.The United States purchased Alaska in 1867 for $7.2 million. The purchase was ridiculed by many, but people changed their minds about the purchase once gold was discovered in 1898.According to the 2020 Census, the population of Alaska is 733,391.
ktoo.org
How some Alaskans are coping with rising food prices
Bobby Superb left the Carrs Safeway in Midtown Anchorage last week, awkwardly carrying an armful of loose groceries: a jug of juice, some pastries, a bag of tamales and two bananas. “Just a few items. I avoid getting a bag because they charge for it. Just, you know, odds and...
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Real Estate Commission fines Rapid City licensee
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City property manager has agreed to a $1,000 administrative fine as part of her punishment for not following one of South Dakota’s real estate regulations. Shannon Brinker also agreed to take six additional hours of continuing education courses and complete them no...
‘The entire situation sucks,’ fake Nevada Republican electors texted about unfounded fraud, Jan. 6 fallout
Text messages between two Republican Nevada electors detail unfounded allegations of voter fraud, the submission of phony electoral documents, and later, the fallout from the Jan. 6 insurrection.
alaskapublic.org
FCC wants users to map Alaskans’ internet to improve service
Alaska’s internet connectivity is pretty poor compared to the rest of the country. The Federal Communications Commission ranks it 42nd among states nationwide. Federal money is coming to build out more internet infrastructure, but how much will depend on how accurate Alaskans are in assessing their need. Alaskans have...
alaskapublic.org
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions last month...
Comments / 0