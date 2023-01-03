Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont to be a small percentage when U.S. Medicaid roll tops 100M
(The Center Square) – Vermont accounts for a small fraction of the 100 million peopled expected to be on Medicaid in the coming months, a new report says. The Foundation for Government Accountability has released a new study that illustrates that more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the program. Vermont, as of June 30, has 210,010 enrolled in the health care program. Medicaid provides health care coverage to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Fire Departments seeing an increase in emergency service calls
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Several fire departments across the Green Mountain State saw major increases in emergency service calls in 2022. Fire departments, including Burlington, South Burlington and Williston, are just some of the areas that saw an uptick. "We saw a 16% increase, which is different than anything we've...
December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate
The estimate “is the beginning of an effort to ensure that ratepayers and residents of Vermont do not have to bear the brunt of the cost of this disaster,” said Erica Bornemann, director of Vermont Emergency Management. Read the story on VTDigger here: December storm cost public entities more than $2 million, Vermont officials estimate.
thepulseofnh.com
NH Residents Urged To Consider Treatment Choices
Hospitals in the Granite State are experiencing high numbers of patients which is increasing wait times and straining emergency department capacity. The New Hampshire Hospital Association also says significant staff shortages continue to complicate surges in visits due to limited bed availability. The public is urged to consider the most appropriate care for their needs, whether it’s calling a primary care provider, going to an urgent care or walk-in clinic, or going to a hospital if it’s an emergency.
mynbc5.com
THC cap once again being brought to Vermont legislature
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The limits on THC are up for debate once again in the Vermont legislature. A measure to allow more than 60% THC cap on solid concentrates and 30% on the cannabis flower failed last year. Vermont's Cannabis Control Board wants to eliminate the caps again. The...
beckersdental.com
Premier Care Dental Management acquires 12th Massachusetts office
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Premier Care Dental Management recently acquired its 12th Massachusetts office. The DSO added Newton-based Vast Dental to its network under the Beacon Dental Health brand, according to a Jan. 4 news release. Premier Care Dental Management supports practices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut and...
beckersdental.com
Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures
Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
Health department discloses 86 previously unknown Covid deaths
The newly reported deaths raise Vermont’s death toll throughout the pandemic by 11%. Officials blamed the error on reduced staff capacity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Health department discloses 86 previously unknown Covid deaths.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Alaska: 9 stats
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 470 active general dentists in Alaska. Alaska has 317 dental professional shortage areas. Alaska received a score of 27 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Alaska was No. 46 on...
ehshive.com
Voices of Vermont Hunters
[Content Warning: Images below might be disturbing for some.]. Hunting in Vermont is a tradition that extends back before the country’s founding. In fact, Vermont was the first state with constitutional language that protects its citizens’ right to hunt. With the state’s combination of rolling farmland and thick woods, hunting remains a popular activity and a way to put truly fresh, local food on the table.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Vermont
Vermont keeps pretty good records of bears killed in the state. Therefore, we know the exact size and weight of the largest bear ever captured. The heaviest bear in the state was actually caught fairly recently, in 2021. This black bear weighed 527 pounds after being field dressed. This means that it probably weighed quite a bit more beforehand. It was taken in Mendon, which is in wildlife management unit C.
WCAX
How to rid your house of cancer-causing radon gas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is National Radon Awareness Month. According to the American Lung Association, tens of thousands of homes in Vermont have deadly radon inside. But there are steps you can take to detect and mitigate the risk. “It definitely succeeded in removing radon from our basement and...
New Census data shows Vermonters are doing better, but experts are skeptical
By Erin Petenko/VTDigger Vermonters pocketed a median annual household income of $72,431 from 2017 to 2021 and are less likely to live in poverty than they were a decade ago, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. […] Read More The post New Census data shows Vermonters are doing better, but experts are skeptical appeared first on The Mountain Times.
beckersdental.com
How the Massachusetts ballot measure could spark dental payer reform nationwide
Several states could begin efforts to implement medical loss ratios for dental payers after Massachusetts signed its own into law in December. 1. In November, Massachusetts voters greenlighted the first-of-its-kind initiative, which requires dental insurers to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, among other requirements.
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
WCAX
Vermont author chronicles eating disorder, mental illness
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Vermont border sector leads northern border with illicit crossings
(The Center Square) – The Swanton Sector, which includes all of Vermont, leads the northern border in illicit border crossings, Swanton Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said. Agents in the past few months are continuing to see a record number of foreign nationals illegally enter New York, Vermont and New Hampshire through Canada. “In less than three months, Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents have encountered more illegal border crossers than the entire previous fiscal year,” Garcia said. “Our agents are committed to their...
WCAX
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
Comments / 0