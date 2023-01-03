Watch the moment a Labrador Retriever who got lost for 24 hours in the Peak District was rescued after being found trapped down a 15ft hole - by another dog.Eight-year-old Gracie was on a walk on marshland near Kinder Scout when her owner Guy Beggs lost sight of her during poor weather conditions on Monday, January 2.Along with a search and rescue team, Guy, 41, trawled “12 miles in and around the bog land”.Unbeknown to Guy his beloved pooch had plunged down a 4.5 metre-deep pothole just yards away from the track they had been walking along.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Professional organiser reveals top tips for decluttering your homeZoundream: AI baby cry ‘translator’ may help detect autism and other health disordersHarry speaks of ‘guilt’ he felt for ‘crying once’ after Diana’s death

41 MINUTES AGO