Read full article on original website
Related
Moment lost labrador found down a 15ft hole in the Peak District
Watch the moment a Labrador Retriever who got lost for 24 hours in the Peak District was rescued after being found trapped down a 15ft hole - by another dog.Eight-year-old Gracie was on a walk on marshland near Kinder Scout when her owner Guy Beggs lost sight of her during poor weather conditions on Monday, January 2.Along with a search and rescue team, Guy, 41, trawled “12 miles in and around the bog land”.Unbeknown to Guy his beloved pooch had plunged down a 4.5 metre-deep pothole just yards away from the track they had been walking along.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Professional organiser reveals top tips for decluttering your homeZoundream: AI baby cry ‘translator’ may help detect autism and other health disordersHarry speaks of ‘guilt’ he felt for ‘crying once’ after Diana’s death
Today is: National Man Watcher's Day
National Man Watcher's Day is for the ladies — or for anyone who wishes to participate. Observants go out and watch men at the gym, pool, mall or bar, or watch them while they are working at construction sites or on projects at home. It's acceptable to watch them either secretly or openly. So often women are gawked at in public, but today the tables are turned and men are watched instead. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: National Man Watcher's Day
Comments / 0