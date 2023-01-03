Read full article on original website
Why Wynn Resorts Stock Soared This Week
Week to date, shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) were up 12.7% as of 11:18 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator got a boost at the end of 2022, as China eased restrictions to Macau, which made up most of Wynn Resorts' total revenue before the pandemic.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond (VWOB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (Symbol: VWOB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.31, changing hands as high as $62.42 per share. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWOB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt (PCY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (Symbol: PCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.14, changing hands as high as $19.33 per share. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real set to recoup weekly losses as dollar slides
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies rallied on Friday, with the Brazilian real looking to recoup this week's losses after data showing a moderation in U.S. wage growth hurt the dollar. The real BRL= jumped almost 2% to 5.25 per dollar - its strongest level since Dec. 29, while...
Validea's Top Ten Financial Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 1/8/2023
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria. ORIX CORPORATION (ADR) (IX)...
