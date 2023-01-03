FORT WORTH, Texas — An appeals court in Texas said United Healthcare is stuck settling its $2.3 million refund demand for $24,000 after its check-processing contractor automatically cashed that $24,000 check, which was sent by a group of doctors in an attempt to settle the refund demand. Cashing the check signaled accord and satisfaction of the debt, and no exceptions apply.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO