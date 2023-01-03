Read full article on original website
As Newsom kicks off second term, speculation about White House run grows
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As California Governor Gavin Newsom officially began his second term Friday surrounded by his family, political experts predicted he may look to the national stage for his political future. Newsom's swearing-in took place at the state Capitol and opened with first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Proposed overhaul of disciplinary process for California attorneys raises new concerns
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The State Bar of California's proposal to streamline its disciplinary process in the wake of the Thomas Girardi scandal has raised concerns that its aggressive goals may come at the expense of the quality of its investigations. In a report Friday, the independent Legislative Analyst's...
11th Circuit sides with student in flap over doctoral support at Grand Canyon University
ATLANTA (CN) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Arizona-based, for-profit Christian university breached contractual obligations by failing to provide a doctoral student with the necessary requirements to complete their degree program. Donrich Young, who enrolled in a Grand Canyon University online doctoral program in 2015, claimed...
Cash a check, lose $2 million
FORT WORTH, Texas — An appeals court in Texas said United Healthcare is stuck settling its $2.3 million refund demand for $24,000 after its check-processing contractor automatically cashed that $24,000 check, which was sent by a group of doctors in an attempt to settle the refund demand. Cashing the check signaled accord and satisfaction of the debt, and no exceptions apply.
