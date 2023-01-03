ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Newsom kicks off second term, speculation about White House run grows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As California Governor Gavin Newsom officially began his second term Friday surrounded by his family, political experts predicted he may look to the national stage for his political future. Newsom's swearing-in took place at the state Capitol and opened with first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Cash a check, lose $2 million

FORT WORTH, Texas — An appeals court in Texas said United Healthcare is stuck settling its $2.3 million refund demand for $24,000 after its check-processing contractor automatically cashed that $24,000 check, which was sent by a group of doctors in an attempt to settle the refund demand. Cashing the check signaled accord and satisfaction of the debt, and no exceptions apply.
