The incoming Chief has appointed Captains Anthony Bowers and Matthew Hall as Inspectors to assist him with the management of Department operations. Inspector Bowers Police Chief Campos Inspector Hall. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today named 26-year Wilmington Police Department (WPD) veteran, Captain Wilfredo Campos, as the City’s next Police Chief....

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO