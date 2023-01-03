Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregonian.com
Crook County officials call for more study, public input on Lemon Gulch proposal
County government leaders believe the recent Environmental Analysis for the Lemon Gulch trail system proposal is insufficient and they’re calling for a more comprehensive effort. The Crook County Court submitted a letter to the U.S. Forest Service during a comment period for the new EA, which was released this...
centraloregonian.com
Wrongful death complaint filed against Crook County deputy
The estate of Nick Rodin, the man shot and killed by a Crook County sheriff’s deputy last year, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court Sunday. The complaint names the county and sheriff’s deputy Steven Hatcher, who shot and killed Rodin on Maphet Road south of Prineville, according to attorney Michael Fuller, of the Underdog Law Office in Portland, who is representing Rodin’s estate.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond High School students building homeless shelters for Oasis Village
Redmond High School students are getting a lesson in compassion, as well as construction. They’re assembling shelters for homeless people. It’s part of an innovative public-private partnership involving the State of Oregon, local schools and the construction industry. Students in Redmond High School’s construction class began assembling an...
KTVZ
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed against Crook County, sheriff’s deputy in fatal Juniper Canyon shooting
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Crook County and a sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a wanted man on a gravel road in Juniper Canyon nearly 11 months ago, saying the deputy failed, for lack of training or other reasons, to try de-escalating the situation with the mentally troubled man.
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene
Redmond police asked the public for help Thursday identifying the people in an SUV who sped away from a northeast Redmond dispute earlier this week that led to several gunshots and minor injuries to a man and a dog. The post Redmond police seek witnesses, info about vehicle that sped away from shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregonian.com
The 1017 Project surpasses 200 tons of beef donations
The 1017 Project surpassed the 200-ton donation mark in 2022, with 266,714 pounds of fresh ground beef going to food banks during 2021 and 2022. The 501c3 nonprofit based out of Powell Butte, now supplies fresh USDA ground beef to food insecure people in multiple states and its unique business model is proving to be sustainable while overcoming typical supply chain challenges.
Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road
Crook County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday released the names of two Prineville men killed in a fiery head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road late Monday afternoon that closed the road for six hours. The post Authorities ID two Prineville men killed in head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregonian.com
Club Pioneer in Prineville serves a Christmas Eve dinner to remember
On Christmas Eve, Club Pioneer was closed to the public, but they were busy serving guests behind closed doors. The owner, Jim Roths, spent the evening with his staff cooking and serving a prime rib dinner for the folks from the local shelters in Prineville. Roths commented that he believes it is important for businesses to have a charity or some outreach into the community.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville
Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
kbnd.com
Two Killed In Juniper Canyon Crash
PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two people were killed in a crash on Juniper Canyon Road, near Paulina Highway, Monday evening. According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One was fully involved, the other had flames coming from the engine compartment.
centraloregonian.com
Edwin Ray Stacy
Former Prineville resident Edwin Ray Stacy passed away November 24, 2022 at home with his wife and three of his children by his side. Ed was born July 3, 1943 in Eugene, Oregon to Ray Edwin Stacy and Ruth Loiuse Garvin.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off
Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
centraloregonian.com
Redmond pins way through Cowboys
Wednesday was a long night for the Crook County High School wrestling program as the varsity, JV and girls team all lost to the Redmond Panthers. “We've got to get tougher,” Crook County head coach Jake Gonzales said. “Just getting pinned, that's the biggest thing.”
centraloregonian.com
Randy Hamon
Randy Hamon was born in Prineville on August 4, 1950 and passed on December 25, 2022. He lived the majority of his life in Prineville, and he loved his community. Randy started roofing houses with his dad at a young age of about 10. As a teenager, he got into printing with the Central Oregonian and became a journeyman printer. Eventually, he returned to roofing and took over the family business of Hamon Roofing, along with his brother Ron Hamon in Prineville. Randy and Ron roofed many of the houses and buildings around Central Oregon, including the Crook County Courthouse. Randy loved spending time with his family and friends, of which he had many. He especially loved being a grandpa to his two grandkids. Randy was preceded in death by his father Noah Hamon and his mother, Reba Hamon (Briggs). He is survived by his wife Sue; siblings, Sandy, Ron, Don, Jeff and Teri; his son, Jory; and daughter-in-law, Cristin; along with his two grandkids, ages 12 and 9. A celebration of life is being planned for this spring. Prineville Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements. www.prinevillefuneralhome.com.
centraloregonian.com
Authentic Texas style barbecue comes to Prineville
That quote is at the top of the logo for Prineville’s new Texas style barbecue restaurant, “Full Belly Smokehouse; low-N-slow Texas style meats.”
Comments / 0