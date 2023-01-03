ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

centraloregonian.com

Crook County officials call for more study, public input on Lemon Gulch proposal

County government leaders believe the recent Environmental Analysis for the Lemon Gulch trail system proposal is insufficient and they’re calling for a more comprehensive effort. The Crook County Court submitted a letter to the U.S. Forest Service during a comment period for the new EA, which was released this...
centraloregonian.com

Wrongful death complaint filed against Crook County deputy

The estate of Nick Rodin, the man shot and killed by a Crook County sheriff’s deputy last year, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court Sunday. The complaint names the county and sheriff’s deputy Steven Hatcher, who shot and killed Rodin on Maphet Road south of Prineville, according to attorney Michael Fuller, of the Underdog Law Office in Portland, who is representing Rodin’s estate.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond High School students building homeless shelters for Oasis Village

Redmond High School students are getting a lesson in compassion, as well as construction. They’re assembling shelters for homeless people. It’s part of an innovative public-private partnership involving the State of Oregon, local schools and the construction industry. Students in Redmond High School’s construction class began assembling an...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregonian.com

The 1017 Project surpasses 200 tons of beef donations

The 1017 Project surpassed the 200-ton donation mark in 2022, with 266,714 pounds of fresh ground beef going to food banks during 2021 and 2022. The 501c3 nonprofit based out of Powell Butte, now supplies fresh USDA ground beef to food insecure people in multiple states and its unique business model is proving to be sustainable while overcoming typical supply chain challenges.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
centraloregonian.com

Club Pioneer in Prineville serves a Christmas Eve dinner to remember

On Christmas Eve, Club Pioneer was closed to the public, but they were busy serving guests behind closed doors. The owner, Jim Roths, spent the evening with his staff cooking and serving a prime rib dinner for the folks from the local shelters in Prineville. Roths commented that he believes it is important for businesses to have a charity or some outreach into the community.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 killed in two-vehicle crash near Prineville

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Crook County Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 4:31 p.m. on Juniper Canyon Road near Paulina Highway southeast of Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived to find two vehicles blocking both...
PRINEVILLE, OR
kbnd.com

Two Killed In Juniper Canyon Crash

PRINEVILLE, OR -- Two people were killed in a crash on Juniper Canyon Road, near Paulina Highway, Monday evening. According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. and arrived to find two vehicles on fire. One was fully involved, the other had flames coming from the engine compartment.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregonian.com

Edwin Ray Stacy

Former Prineville resident Edwin Ray Stacy passed away November 24, 2022 at home with his wife and three of his children by his side. Ed was born July 3, 1943 in Eugene, Oregon to Ray Edwin Stacy and Ruth Loiuse Garvin.
PRINEVILLE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This Popular Burger Joint in Oregon Will Knock Your Socks Off

Bogey’s Burgers in Redmond, Oregon is the quintessential American burger joint. Juicy burgers, crispy fries, wings, and ice cream along with the motto, “happiness guaranteed,” make this one burger joint you don’t want to pass up when driving through Redmond. Bogey’s Burgers – Happiness Guaranteed...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregonian.com

Redmond pins way through Cowboys

Wednesday was a long night for the Crook County High School wrestling program as the varsity, JV and girls team all lost to the Redmond Panthers. “We've got to get tougher,” Crook County head coach Jake Gonzales said. “Just getting pinned, that's the biggest thing.”
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregonian.com

Randy Hamon

Randy Hamon was born in Prineville on August 4, 1950 and passed on December 25, 2022. He lived the majority of his life in Prineville, and he loved his community. Randy started roofing houses with his dad at a young age of about 10. As a teenager, he got into printing with the Central Oregonian and became a journeyman printer. Eventually, he returned to roofing and took over the family business of Hamon Roofing, along with his brother Ron Hamon in Prineville. Randy and Ron roofed many of the houses and buildings around Central Oregon, including the Crook County Courthouse. Randy loved spending time with his family and friends, of which he had many. He especially loved being a grandpa to his two grandkids. Randy was preceded in death by his father Noah Hamon and his mother, Reba Hamon (Briggs). He is survived by his wife Sue; siblings, Sandy, Ron, Don, Jeff and Teri; his son, Jory; and daughter-in-law, Cristin; along with his two grandkids, ages 12 and 9. A celebration of life is being planned for this spring. Prineville Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements. www.prinevillefuneralhome.com.
PRINEVILLE, OR

