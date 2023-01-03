Randy Hamon was born in Prineville on August 4, 1950 and passed on December 25, 2022. He lived the majority of his life in Prineville, and he loved his community. Randy started roofing houses with his dad at a young age of about 10. As a teenager, he got into printing with the Central Oregonian and became a journeyman printer. Eventually, he returned to roofing and took over the family business of Hamon Roofing, along with his brother Ron Hamon in Prineville. Randy and Ron roofed many of the houses and buildings around Central Oregon, including the Crook County Courthouse. Randy loved spending time with his family and friends, of which he had many. He especially loved being a grandpa to his two grandkids. Randy was preceded in death by his father Noah Hamon and his mother, Reba Hamon (Briggs). He is survived by his wife Sue; siblings, Sandy, Ron, Don, Jeff and Teri; his son, Jory; and daughter-in-law, Cristin; along with his two grandkids, ages 12 and 9. A celebration of life is being planned for this spring. Prineville Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements. www.prinevillefuneralhome.com.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO