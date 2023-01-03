ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Lightning Face Off at United Center

Patrick Kane has recorded 31 points (10G, 21A) in 29 career games against Tampa Bay, the most of any player in team history. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks prepare to play against the Lightning for the first meeting...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Advance to Semifinal Round

All four Blackhawks prospects will represent Team Canada and Team Sweden in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Blackhawks prospects continue to lead the way in the tournament as all four players helped their teams advance to the next round of the World Juniors tournament. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In Sweden's...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Morning Skate Update: Blackhawks forward lines shuffled

A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Tuesday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. First, Patrick Kane was at the morning skate Tuesday. There was no official update on his apparently minor knee injury sustained in the San Jose Sharks game on Sunday, but his inclusion at practice implies he’ll be fine for tonight’s game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes Should Try Necas at Center When Pacioretty Is Back

The calendar has turned to 2023, but it seems more of the same is on the way for the scorching-hot Carolina Hurricanes. After a come-from-behind, 5-4 shootout win against the second-place New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Day, the team finds itself with a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan Division. More good news is on the way, too, with veteran free agent addition Max Pacioretty edging closer and closer to his debut following offseason surgery from a torn Achilles. As good as the Hurricanes have been recently, there may be an even higher gear yet to come in adding one of the purest snipers in the league to a top-six that’s already producing at a high level.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning

Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a team record, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. In producing three points for the second time in his career, the 22-year-old...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Can’t Get Distracted by Useless Anti-Tank Talk

No one really wants to see the Montreal Canadiens get blown out every game. Judging by the way the Washington Capitals stopped celebrating goals en route to their 9-2 victory on New Year’s Eve, maybe not even opponents. However, any argument the Canadiens shouldn’t be tanking for the sake of a high draft pick is unlikely to have an effect on how this season plays out, for the simple reason that’s not what’s going on here, at least not exactly.
DENVER, CO

