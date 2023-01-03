Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 stimulus payment to eligible residents from city of ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Exits After 2nd Period Vs. Tampa Bay
Patrick Kane exits after 2nd period vs. Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks announced at the start of the third period against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Patrick Kane would not return to the game. The team called it a medical update, so it appears to be injury-related.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Lightning Face Off at United Center
Patrick Kane has recorded 31 points (10G, 21A) in 29 career games against Tampa Bay, the most of any player in team history. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks prepare to play against the Lightning for the first meeting...
IceHogs’ scoring aces Brett Seney and Lukas Reichel recalled by the Blackhawks
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Just when the IceHogs are clicking, on a four-game winning streak and a 12-game point streak, they’ve lost a lot of their firepower. Forwards Brett Seney and Lukas Reichel have been recalled to the Chicago Blackhawks. Seney ranks second in the AHL in scoring with 38 points. He has 14 goals and 24 […]
NHL
PROSPECTS: Blackhawks Prospects Advance to Semifinal Round
All four Blackhawks prospects will represent Team Canada and Team Sweden in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Blackhawks prospects continue to lead the way in the tournament as all four players helped their teams advance to the next round of the World Juniors tournament. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In Sweden's...
chatsports.com
Morning Skate Update: Blackhawks forward lines shuffled
A few news and notes from the morning skate ahead of Tuesday evening’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. First, Patrick Kane was at the morning skate Tuesday. There was no official update on his apparently minor knee injury sustained in the San Jose Sharks game on Sunday, but his inclusion at practice implies he’ll be fine for tonight’s game.
Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind
Tage Thompson finished off a hat trick by scoring in overtime to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on their minds
The Hockey Writers
Hurricanes Should Try Necas at Center When Pacioretty Is Back
The calendar has turned to 2023, but it seems more of the same is on the way for the scorching-hot Carolina Hurricanes. After a come-from-behind, 5-4 shootout win against the second-place New Jersey Devils on New Year’s Day, the team finds itself with a seven-point lead in the Metropolitan Division. More good news is on the way, too, with veteran free agent addition Max Pacioretty edging closer and closer to his debut following offseason surgery from a torn Achilles. As good as the Hurricanes have been recently, there may be an even higher gear yet to come in adding one of the purest snipers in the league to a top-six that’s already producing at a high level.
Yardbarker
Wild continue home ice domination of Lightning
Calen Addison set a Minnesota rookie record with a goal and two assists, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice to tie a team record, and the Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 Wednesday night in Saint Paul, Minn. In producing three points for the second time in his career, the 22-year-old...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Can’t Get Distracted by Useless Anti-Tank Talk
No one really wants to see the Montreal Canadiens get blown out every game. Judging by the way the Washington Capitals stopped celebrating goals en route to their 9-2 victory on New Year’s Eve, maybe not even opponents. However, any argument the Canadiens shouldn’t be tanking for the sake of a high draft pick is unlikely to have an effect on how this season plays out, for the simple reason that’s not what’s going on here, at least not exactly.
Comments / 0