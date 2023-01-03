ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX Sports

Blackhawks recall Fs Lukas Reichel, Brett Seney from minors

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the minors on Wednesday. Chicago also placed forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 27. Entwistle has a right wrist injury, and Khaira is dealing with a lower back issue.
Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canadiens have opportunities to add to rebuild in 2023

In today’s links, first-round picks and trade deadline money available for the Habs, Savard back at practice, 2022 was a big year for women’s hockey, Lindros cheers for Bedard, and more. With two first-round picks for the 2023 NHL Draft and money to spend at the trade deadline,...
Hagel, Killorn help Lightning beat lowly Blackhawks 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has a lot of fond memories of his time in Chicago. A few more after Tuesday night. Hagel had a goal and an assist in his return to Chicago, and the Lightning beat the lowly Blackhawks 4-1 for their fourth straight victory.
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Lightning Face Off at United Center

Patrick Kane has recorded 31 points (10G, 21A) in 29 career games against Tampa Bay, the most of any player in team history. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks prepare to play against the Lightning for the first meeting...
