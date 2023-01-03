Read full article on original website
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Exits After 2nd Period Vs. Tampa Bay
Patrick Kane exits after 2nd period vs. Tampa Bay originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks announced at the start of the third period against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Patrick Kane would not return to the game. The team called it a medical update, so it appears to be injury-related.
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023
They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
10 Observations: Patrick Kane Exits in Blackhawks' Loss to Lightning
10 observations: Kane exits in Hawks' loss to Lightning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 at the United Center on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks scored the first goal for the third straight game. They...
Yardbarker
Mattias Ekholm joins Daily Faceoff trade targets board, Jake DeBrusk suffers broken fibula and more
Mattias Ekholm is the latest big name to join the Daily Faceoff trade target board. As curated by insider Frank Seravalli, Ekholm debuted at number seven on the list. Here’s what Seravalli had to say:. 7. Mattias Ekholm. Left Defense, Nashville Predators. Age: 32. Stats: 35 GP, 2 G,...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Prospect Alex Vlasic to Return 3 Weeks Early From Fractured Fibula
Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Vlasic expects to return from a fractured fibula this weekend for the Rockford IceHogs against the Iowa Wild, reports Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times. Vlasic, a 2019 second-round pick, will return three weeks ahead of schedule from the six-week timeline the IceHogs announced on Dec....
Yardbarker
Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
NBA All-Star fan voting: 6 weird things from the first returns, including Domantas Sabonis' and Bam Adebayo's exclusions
We’re nearing the midway point of the NBA season, indicating we’re inching closer to some key dates. One such date is February 19, when the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place. And just about a month and a half out, the first fan returns are in. When...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Can’t Get Distracted by Useless Anti-Tank Talk
No one really wants to see the Montreal Canadiens get blown out every game. Judging by the way the Washington Capitals stopped celebrating goals en route to their 9-2 victory on New Year’s Eve, maybe not even opponents. However, any argument the Canadiens shouldn’t be tanking for the sake of a high draft pick is unlikely to have an effect on how this season plays out, for the simple reason that’s not what’s going on here, at least not exactly.
Golden Knights to Face Seattle Kraken in 2024 NHL Winter Classic
The Vegas Golden Knights last played outdoors in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe series in 2021.
