The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning – 01/04/2023

They had to wait a little longer than most, but the Minnesota Wild will finally play their first game of 2023 against the consistently amazing Tampa Bay Lightning. The Wild are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are coming off of a solid win against their Central Division rival St. Louis Blues on New Year’s Eve. Tonight’s contest will be a battle of the well-rested Wild, who have had three days off, against a tired Lightning squad on the second game of a back-to-back.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Prospect Alex Vlasic to Return 3 Weeks Early From Fractured Fibula

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Vlasic expects to return from a fractured fibula this weekend for the Rockford IceHogs against the Iowa Wild, reports Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times. Vlasic, a 2019 second-round pick, will return three weeks ahead of schedule from the six-week timeline the IceHogs announced on Dec....
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings place F Jakub Vrana on waivers

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers Tuesday. The move comes nearly 2 1/2 weeks after he returned from the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16. He was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League last Tuesday. Detroit coach Derek...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens Can’t Get Distracted by Useless Anti-Tank Talk

No one really wants to see the Montreal Canadiens get blown out every game. Judging by the way the Washington Capitals stopped celebrating goals en route to their 9-2 victory on New Year’s Eve, maybe not even opponents. However, any argument the Canadiens shouldn’t be tanking for the sake of a high draft pick is unlikely to have an effect on how this season plays out, for the simple reason that’s not what’s going on here, at least not exactly.
DENVER, CO

