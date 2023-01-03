Cancer care branding: Will City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America brands work ‘better together’?

Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Sesen Bio pushes back after investor group attacks merger as ‘illogical’
Sesen Bio is pushing back against claims by a group of investors who control 8.4% of the company’s shares and who oppose a planned reverse merger. Sesen Bio said in a statement Wednesday morning that it continues to believe a deal with CAR-M player Carisma Therapeutics, announced in September, is the “most value maximizing path.” Sesen added its board took four months to review all the biotech’s options, including asset sales, dissolving the company or a deal after reaching out to more than 100 companies.
endpts.com
Fulcrum CEO leaves for new opportunity, company starts search for replacement
A New Era of Collaboration Promises to Deliver More Value for Patients. As life science executives from around the world head to San Francisco this January for the premier week in healthcare partnering, Issei Tsukamoto, Head of Business Development, Mike Luther, Head of Search & Evaluation, and Chieko Mori, Head of Transactions, from Astellas share their perspectives on how partnering approaches need to change to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Additional insights are provided by Gary Starling, Chief Scientific Officer of Xyphos Biosciences, a biotechnology company that is advancing the development of a novel, flexible cancer cell therapy platform, and was acquired by Astellas in 2019.
endpts.com
Scoop: Bing Yao’s ArriVent lining up $145M raise, after $150M debut in 2021
Bing Yao took his previous biotech through three key milestones: IPO, drug approval and an M&A exit. Now, he’s lining up another round of financing for his bet on bringing Chinese R&D to the States. ArriVent Biopharma debuted with a $150 million round in June 2021. New paperwork filed...
endpts.com
Scoop: MPM backs a new checkpoint inhibitor biotech in $80M raise
An MPM Capital-backed biotech based on the discovery of a new immune checkpoint inhibitor has secured about $80 million in financing, with former executives from Surface Oncology, Syndax and bluebird bio at the helm. NextPoint Therapeutics, founded in 2018, reeled in $80 million in equity from 13 investors last month,...
endpts.com
Exclusive: In lieu of an IPO in rocky biotech market, Apnimed lines up $80M from existing investors for two PhIII trials
With the biotech market where it is, beset by sinking stock prices for startups that went public during a pandemic boon and unkind to newer entrants, a sleep apnea-focused drug developer decided to rely on its existing investors instead. Apnimed tapped its existing backers for a $79.7 million Series C...
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Signs of Cancer in the Neck?
Some of the common signs of cancer in the neck include:. These symptoms could be signs of other less serious medical conditions. Consult your dentist or doctor to identify the exact cause of these symptoms. The signs could be specific depending on the location of the cancerous tumor. Symptoms of...
AOL Corp
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
appenmedia.com
Cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet
When we think of cancer treatments, we typically think of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation. But did you know that you might already have some cancer-fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?. It turns out that many drugs which are approved for non-cancer indications have been found in subsequent research...
Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign
A fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage four cancer says he was left looking like the “Nightmare on Elm Street” after a horrific reaction to chemotherapy left him too embarrassed to go to his young son’s cricket matches – and is now hoping to save his life with a ground-breaking vaccine.Geoffrey Seymour, 41, a procurement specialist, loved playing tennis, basketball and cricket and had always been healthy until just before his 41st birthday when he began experiencing blood in his stool. Geoffrey was aware of this being a symptom for cancer from adverts on the television, so quickly...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Fight Both COVID and Cancer
University of Southern California and the Cleveland Clinic Florida Research and Innovation Center researchers have published new research on GRP78, a protein implicated in both COVID-19 and numerous forms of cancer, as well as a new drug that interferes with its effects. While vaccination can provide potentially life-saving protection against...
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial
Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.
Alternative medicine for cancer — it is very dangerous
As I have mentioned before, I occasionally answer questions on Quora regarding alternative medicine treatments for cancer. Of course, there are few, if any, alternative "medicines" that have been shown to treat cancer effectively in large, randomized, double-blind clinical trials. If they actually worked, we'd just call it medicine.
Our Most Promising Cancer Treatment Hasn’t Met Expectations. That Could Change in 2023.
Immune therapies have rewritten the game when it comes to cancer treatment, earning the “fifth pillar” label next to more tried and true treatments like radiation therapy, surgery, and chemotherapy. And no immunotherapy has garnered quite the same excitement as CAR T-cell therapy, first approved in 2017 by the Food and Drug Administration to treat a form of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. At the time, then-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb called the approval “a new frontier in medical innovation,” and it seemed like the possibilities for CAR T were near-endless.Flash-forward almost six years, and six therapies have been approved for blood cancers,...
Doctors explain how Wegovy and Ozempic work
Anti-obesity drugs are growing in popularity in the United States as a greater number of Americans are being diagnosed with obesity than ever before. This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Lesley Stahl reported on treatments for obesity that are often expensive and not always covered by health insurance. Among the...
Man with terminal cancer cleared of disease thanks to UK drug trial
A man told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a UK trial of a new drug regime.Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the astonishing results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Mr Glynn was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which left him unable to sleep.He visited his GP and underwent a series of scans and blood tests but his cancer was only picked up by chance...
How Cancer Survivors Can Eat Better Now
“Be kind to yourself,” advises Ann Gaffney, founder of Cook for Your Life, a recipe and nutrition website for cancer survivors, and author of a cookbook by the same name. She’s had cancer three times, most recently bladder cancer in 2019. The website, now run by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, offers delicious recipes that follow professional guidelines for people with cancer, including those currently in treatment and survivors.
The Astonishing Way COVID Could Actually Help Us Cure Cancer
The novel coronavirus could help us cure cancer. Well, certain cancers.The COVID pandemic gave the pharmaceutical industry the push it needed to finally finish developing messenger-RNA technology so that companies such as Moderna and Pfizer could use the tech for its COVID vaccines.Now the pharmaceutical industry is using the same mRNA platforms for cancer vaccines. Dozens of these new vaccines are in development—and experts say there’s a chance they’ll drive the biggest decrease in cancer mortality in decades.It’s worth noting a key difference between mRNA shots for COVID versus mRNA shots for cancer. MRNA vaccines prevent COVID. They won’t prevent...
endpts.com
'Sorry, Escape Bio closed': A neurodegenerative upstart exits bid to rival Biogen-Denali
A neurodegenerative disease-focused biotech that was attempting to go up against the billion-dollar pairing of Biogen and Denali has shuttered, Endpoints News has learned. Escape Bio had built a pipeline of three small molecules for patients with forms of Niemann-Pick Type C, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and wooed a who’s who of biotech investors. Bankrollers included the VC arms of J&J and Novartis, Wellington Capital Management, OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, Sutter Hill Ventures, Surveyor Capital and more than half a dozen others.
Comments / 0