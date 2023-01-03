Read full article on original website
30 Reasons Why Walking Is the Best Exercise
Anyone who doesn’t like rigorous workouts can take a deep breath of relief. Research has found that walking is often just as beneficial a workout (and in a few cases even more). What’s more, to walk, you don’t need to pay gym fees or try to adjust to someone else’s schedule. All you need is […]
ktalnews.com
Best exercise mat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good exercise mat can be transformative for your workouts. This is true for home full-body workouts as well as heavy sweat sessions at the gym. Finding something that can add comfort and cleanliness to floor exercises, or even some cushion to the weight room floor, can make your workouts more effective.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
boxrox.com
TONED ARMS – 10 Biceps Exercises Better Than Traditional Curls (Opinion)
What is the best exercise for the biceps. Well, that is debatable as it depends on what your goal is. But we’re not here to talk about the best of the best, but rather for you to stop doing what you normally do and choose from this list of 10 biceps exercises better than traditional curls.
Say What? These Companies Will Give You Food and Other Free Stuff
For many of us, the word "free" grabs our attention. Especially nowadays when absolutely nothing seems to be free. There's always some sort of fee attached somewhere. Or you end up paying for it in the long run. That's why when I spot a good deal, I like to pass it along.
This Is the Number One Workout Mistake People Make When Trying to Lose Weight, According to Personal Trainers
The holidays are a time of indulgence, but as soon as January 1 rolls around, most people are ready to get back into a routine of working out and eating healthy. If you plan on starting the new year off with the intention of shedding a few pounds, you certainly aren’t alone. The top resolutions Americans made for 2022 were to exercise more (48 percent of resolution makers), eat healthier (44 percent) and lose weight (41 percent).
iheart.com
Here's Carrie Underwood's 'Short And Sweet' Workout To Get Sculpted Legs
Carrie Underwood shared one of her favorite ways “to add a little extra credit to my workouts,” and it’s a way that’s beginner-friendly and quick. Underwood previously added her actual “leg day” routine to fit52, her fitness app that launched hand-in-hand with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit 52 Life. The “Denim & Rhinestones” artist added her leg day workouts to fit52 after many people frequently questioned how she sculpted her legs. The workouts were adapted so app users could participate at any fitness level.
I did Pilates every day for a month — here's what happened to my body
What happens to your body if you do Pilates every single day for a month? Our fitness editor decided to find out
You only need this 5-move near-silent workout to get fit at home this year
Get in shape at home with this 15-minute no-equipment bodyweight workout
ktalnews.com
Best teeth whitening toothpaste
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Adding teeth whitening toothpaste to your daily brushing routine is an excellent way to address discoloration caused by popular culprits such as coffee, wine and smoking. While top formulas should be scientifically proven effective, they must also help you maintain the health of your teeth.
Nutrition for Today: Considering a juice cleanse for the new year? Here's what to know
The holidays are over, and it’s that time again — when we start thinking about working off those holiday indulgences and resuming our healthy habits. Juice cleanses have become a popular “reset” strategy for many people who want to embark on a healthy eating plan. Sort...
TikTok Swears by "Hair Cycling" — So I Tried It
"Hair cycling" recently went viral on TikTok. The trend involves alternating products in your hair-care routine in order to achieve healthy hair. One editor is sharing her hair cycling results. A few months ago, I stumbled across a video on TikTok all about "hair cycling," a trend similar to "skin...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Mental Health: 5 Foods to help improve depression
Depression is a serious mental illness that affects millions of people across the globe. It can be challenging to identify or treat, but there are some things you can do to help yourself feel better. If you’re looking for the best-prescribed treatments for your depression, medambien provides the best solutions....
A personal trainer shared 4 subtle adjustments that will make your workout moves much more effective
Stefanie Tsengas, a personal trainer, said you can get much more out of the gym by tweaking your form. She gave tips for upper and lower body moves.
psychologytoday.com
For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think
The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
dcnewsnow.com
Best serum for acne scars
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If persistent pimples weren’t annoying enough, the scars they leave behind can be immensely frustrating. For people of all ages, getting rid of those acne scars can boost confidence and create more comfort in their skin. However, clearing acne...
Prevention
What Is Red Light Therapy? Dermatologists Explain the Potential Skin Benefits
How does red light therapy work, and what is it used for?. You’ve probably seen or heard the term “red light therapy,” whether at your dermatologist’s office or on the shelves at your favorite beauty store—or maybe you’ve even noticed celebrities like Kate Hudson, Victoria Beckham, and Chrissy Teigan touting the skincare treatment, donning glowing, red light-emitting face masks or waving red wands over their faces on social media. But what is red light therapy, exactly, and how does it work?
A Healthy Lifestyle for 2023
23 Ways to Get Healthy in 2023Photo byAmanda Jane Snyder. Whether you're setting resolutions or not in 2023, here are some simple steps you can take that don't require too much time or effort.
Tree Hugger
This CEO Manages Her Business While Living Van Life Full Time
A growing number of people are considering van life, but sometimes not for the reasons one might think. Though the skyrocketing cost of housing may be one reason why people might downsize into something more affordable. But for many, it's not the only one. Many people deliberately choose to transition to alternative lifestyles for various reasons—some of them include wanting to travel, experiencing more emotional and financial freedom, or living a fuller life with less stuff weighing them down. The list goes on, and ultimately, the deciding factors vary from person to person.
