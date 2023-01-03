Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
The Apprentice’s Dani Donovan has support of ex-candidates on Instagram
The Apprentice is back for its 17th season, with 18 new ambitious candidates, including Dani Donovan. The entrepreneurs will battle it out for a staggering quarter-of-a-million-pound investment with billionaire boss, Lord Alan Sugar. This series will see the candidates take part in a number of overseas tasks, something that had...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
'Mad Dog' Marcio Freire dies in surfing accident in Nazaré, Portugal
LISBON — Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practicing tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said. Support staff on jet skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to...
realitytitbit.com
The Traitors US cast includes RHOBH and Below Deck stars
The Traitors is the latest show captivating fans across the globe, and now it’s time for a US cast to play the psychological game. However, this time, there’s a twist. Unlike the recent UK version, the US Traitors cast will have a mix of celebrities and civilians working together to win the $250,000 prize. Well, not all of them. Within the mix will be three Traitors and it’s down to the Faithfuls to try and abolish them before the end.
realitytitbit.com
Julia Fox’s ‘maybe’ answer about Drake being best date ever sends fans wild
Julia Fox shed some light on her “best date ever” while sitting on Andy Cohen’s couch on Watch What Happens Live in January 2023. The actress gave a hint her private jet date was with rapper Drake. Rumors have swirled for some time when it comes to...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Sammie Cimarelli from The Circle season 1 now?
The Circle’s fifth season is currently airing on Netflix which featured the return of series 1 favorite Shubham aka Shubby. But where is his co-star Sammie Cimaerlli from The Circle season 1 now?. Sammie was a fan favorite when she entered the first series of the Netflix show, and...
realitytitbit.com
Fan confusion as The Circle season 5 catfish ‘Jennifer’ by Xanthi and Brett gets power
The Circle season 5 brings us Jennifer, a catfish played by Xanthi Perdikomatis and Brett Robinson. They were blocked but returned as a duo during episode 2. Jennifer was given the ‘power’ but fans aren’t happy. Xanthi and Brett are trying to build alliances and win over...
realitytitbit.com
Meet the Netflix Pressure Cooker cast including Robbie and Renee
Netflix has graced us with another new series, Pressure Cooker, which sees a cast of 11 accomplished chefs battle it out in the kitchen to win a $100,000 prize. However, unlike other cooking shows, the chefs will be judged by each other and not by outside judges. They’ll also be living together so we can expect to see the drama heat up outside the kitchen as well as within.
realitytitbit.com
What did Lina and Sophianne decide at the end of The Ultimatum France?
Lina and Sophianne are one of the six couples taking part in The Ultimatum France. The Netflix dating show first launched as a US spin-off show of Love Is Blind. However, the show has now ventured over to Europe and follows couples who are at a crossroads in their relationship.
realitytitbit.com
Young pics of Kim Kardashian look like the ‘image’ of Chicago West
Young pics of Kim Kardashian have emerged online, where fans are divided over whether she looks more like daughters North or Chicago West now. Most are totally convinced Chicago looks like her mom’s twin. Kim is besties with all four children who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. From...
realitytitbit.com
Will The Apprentice: You’re Fired air in 2023?
The Apprentice is back on our screens, with 18 new candidates fighting for Lord Sugar’s investment. But will the after-show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired return in 2023?. The Apprentice has had fans captivated since it first aired in 2005, and the after-show has provided fans with insights into the show and what it’s really like being fired by Lord Sugar. Of course, it adds that bit of humor that’s needed after a Lord Sugar grilling.
realitytitbit.com
The Psychic Sisters on Dragons’ Den gave readings to Kim Kardashian
Dragons’ Den is back for series 20, and this season sees the well-renowned Psychic Sisters pitching to the Dragons to try and receive investment into their business. Viewers may recognize the founder of the Psychic Sisters Jayne, who has appeared on many shows in the past including Loose Women, and has also been interviewed by Larry King. Now, she’s on Dragons’ Den hoping for one of the multimillionaires to invest.
realitytitbit.com
Drag Diva Fit on Dragons’ Den can be hired for fabulous stag or hen dos
Drag Diva Fit is one of the first business ideas to pitch to Dragons’ Den series 20. The fitness-focused dance firm takes participants through a full body workout – and even got the investors to strut down the catwalk. A drag queen helps pitch a fabulous fitness class...
realitytitbit.com
Brett Oppenheim’s ex Tina Louise is reportedly pregnant – but not with him
Brett Oppenheim‘s ex-girlfriend Tina Louise, who made regular appearances on Selling Sunset, is allegedly pregnant. Fans are just finding out the news but are shocked to realize that she and Brett had even split. Jason, known as Brett’s twin who co-owns The Oppenheim Group, uploaded a series of pictures...
Comments / 0