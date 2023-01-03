Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread ExperienceLaura MarshallAsheville, NC
Related
ourstate.com
Soaking in Hot Springs
This is no everyday soothing soak. It’s no ordinary relaxing bath. The water bubbles out of the ground at an ahhh-inducing 110 degrees Fahrenheit, flowing at a sprightly 160 gallons per minute. Pumped a quarter-mile down the mountain, it’s treated with a blast of ultraviolet light to further purify Mother Nature’s own high standards for clean geothermal spring water, and then it flows through private bathing cabanas at Hot Springs Resort & Spa, built just a river-stone’s-throw from Spring Creek and the French Broad River.
Steel bridge to be placed along new walkway in Hickory that leads to airport
HICKORY, N.C. — It’s a story that made headlines last year -- a 40-ton arch collapsing along the Hickory City Walk. Surveillance cameras captured the arch falling near downtown Hickory at around midnight on Feb. 18. The arches were part of walkways and pedestrian bridges the city is...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
explorecaldwell.com
Check it Out! Lenoir Was Recently Featured on the News
People love driving up Highway 321 to explore places like Banner Elk, Blowing Rock, and Boone. While these are all great destinations, Lenoir, North Carolina is one incredible place that often gets overlooked. Recently, QC Life did a piece on Lenoir, North Carolina, showcasing the beautiful artwork and sculptures around...
onekindesign.com
See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place
This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
avlwatchdog.org
Grove Park Inn parking fees unfair? Year-round now?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: I am the head of a small local nonprofit. I’ve run into a thing that feels odd to me. In looking for fundraising opportunities, I ran into publicity about the holiday parking program at the Omni Grove Park Inn. This is the one where they charge an exorbitant amount of money to park and view the gingerbread houses as a “community fundraiser.” Part of the proceeds are donated to local nonprofits (they don’t say how big a part). There doesn’t seem to be any kind of application for this for area nonprofits. When I contacted the person in charge, I was told it was full this year, and I was asked to give a bit of information about my organization to keep on file. Of course the Omni is a private organization and can give money to whoever they please. I just feel like if you are using it as an advertising point and publishing testimonials from recipients, a bit of transparency as far as how recipients are decided on is called for. Benefiting local nonprofits by application process sounds different than benefiting friends of employees or of executives who have meetings on site. So which is it? How does this system work? How are nonprofits chosen? Do they change every year? What are the details on how the money is split up?
wataugaonline.com
Strong storms bring down trees and lead to power outages Tuesday evening
Strong storms on Tuesday evening have led to downed trees and power lines in Watauga and Ashe counties. A number of trees were reported down in Watauga, as can be seen below from the WataugaOnline Twitter feed. The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for the area at 5:18 pm, which included that winds in excess of 40 mph were possible.
WLOS.com
Many Buncombe County residents surprised by increase in property value, taxes
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Buncombe County property owners received an unexpected change in the value of their property that could result in higher property taxes. For some, the increase in valuation was as much as 25%. For homeowners, like 86-year-old Gale Elkins who lives in a 35-year-old mobile home, the increase was a surprise.
Silver alert issued for missing 82-year-old Avery County man
AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 82-year-old Avery County man who could be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, officials said. Douglas Eugene Styles was last seen on Black Bear Trail in Linville. He could be going to Watauga or Buncombe counties. He...
nctripping.com
Black Mountain Restaurants (17 of the Best!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Of all the lovely small towns in Western North Carolina, we consistently rank Black Mountain among our favorites. The town is one of our favorite I-40...
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in western North Carolina crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
supertalk929.com
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
WSET
$5K reward: Horse named 'Sweet Tea' shot, killed in Buncombe County animal cruelty case
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Buncombe County after a horse was found shot and killed on a farm near Alexander, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office. Anita and Ted Mack’s farm family is now one member down. “Sweet Tea...
Power restored to most customers after storm-related outages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thousands of customers were without power Tuesday evening in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City but most had their power restored by Tuesday night, according to providers. The Appalachian Power outage map reported nine customers without power in Kingsport as of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, down from nearly 15,000 outages earlier Tuesday. […]
$1 million Powerball prize won in Haywood County
A person in North Carolina is million dollars richer after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Farmers tout benefits of local meat processing plant
Supply chain interruptions and extended delivery delays hampered businesses and individuals alike the last few years. Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were no exception. Spurred on by concern over these issues, along with meat shortages, a novel idea going back five years is blossoming into reality quicker than forecast. In...
This Is The Best Pancake House In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in North Carolina.
Kingsport Times-News
Bob Arrington: 'So, we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee'
Sometime over the holidays, I saw online, maybe in a Facebook post, possibly in a tweet, an image of the Clampett truck from the old “Beverly Hillbillies” television show. The caption read, “Said California is the place we ought to flee, so we loaded up the truck and moved to Tennessee.” Seeing it created a snort of laughter, but also spurred some thought.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Avery County, NC, Wilkes County, NC, Johnson County, TN at 518 pm EST, Jan 3rd 2023
NCZ001-002-018-019-VAZ009-012-015-016-032245- Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA-Wythe VA- …Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, central Wilkes,. Watauga and Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina,. southeastern Smyth, southern Wythe, northwestern Carroll and Grayson. Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of Galax through 545. PM EST…. At 516 PM EST,...
FOX Carolina
BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
Comments / 1