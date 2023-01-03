ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, NC

kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
rhinotimes.com

Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7

You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

