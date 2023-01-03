Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they’ll be found. “They just want peace of mind, they want their boys back. That’s what I would want if it were my kids,” said a nearby neighbor, Bill Sexton.
'She gave so much to the community' | Pinnacle family known for massive Christmas light display honors loved one
PINNACLE, N.C. — A Stokes County family known for putting up a massive Christmas light display each year is in mourning. Their loved one, Nancy Brady died last week at the age of 74 after fighting liver disease. News 2 spoke with her granddaughter who says this year's Christmas...
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
rhinotimes.com
Act Fast And Buy 20 Trees For $7
You probably just threw away the last tree you bought, but each year at this time the Guilford County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board sells trees that are meant to be kept for a very long time. This month, the board will be holding its annual Tree Seedling...
WXII 12
City of Greensboro hosting its annual fishing competition
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro will host the annualBig Bass Battle competition to catch the biggest fish throughout the year. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The 12-month competition is set to catch the largest bass at Brandt, Higgins or...
Rock band 'Eagles' add Greensboro tour date
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Welcome to Hotel....Carolina?. Eagles add more Hotel California tour dates in Tampa, Columbia, Knoxville, Newark, and Greensboro. The Eagles will be flying to Greensboro on April 4 and will be performing at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets go on presale on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m....
WXII 12
Tractor trailer overturned on US 52, road partially closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have closed part of U.S. 52 at University Parkway due to over turned tractor and trailer Saturday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said this happened on the right southbound lane and entrance ramp to...
Equipment failure causes 60-barrel diesel fuel spill from Colonial Pipeline in Virginia
It is estimated Tuesday's equipment failure caused 60 barrels of fuel to spill, the equivalent of around 2,520 gallons.
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Greensboro restaurant ranked among top 100 most beloved restaurants in America
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever gone on romantic dates in Greensboro or sought out something beyond your standard casual fare, there’s a good chance you’ve been to Green Valley Grill. On Friday, OpenTable revealed their top 100 “Most Beloved Restaurants in America” for 2022, and the list included that iconic Greensboro favorite. Green […]
A portion of Main Street to close in Kernersville, takes effect Friday
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Kernersville Friday. The southbound lanes of Main Street will be closed at Salem Parkway and Old Winston Road for maintenance. The road closures will start at 9 a.m. and they are expected to reopen at 4 p.m.
Greensboro’s Rice Toyota announces name change
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro […]
Business 85 crash downs power lines, shuts down highway in both directions in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 business was closed in both directions after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred near the exit for National Highway/NC 68 in Davidson County. The crash caused power lines to be downed across both the north and southbound sides […]
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $940 million, even as someone in NC won $10K in last drawing. Was it you?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone in North Carolina earned a big prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing. But not THE big prize. Picking the right numbers Friday night could land you one of the biggest lottery jackpots in history — $940 million. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Thursday that there was a $10,000 […]
One person dead after car found halfway submerged in creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a car reportedly flipped and crashed into a creek off Wendover Avenue in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire. On Friday morning, a passerby reported a car that was upside down in a ditch. When emergency crews arrived, they found the car upside down in a creek, […]
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem city council approves installation of 25 license-plate cameras throughout the city
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. On Tuesday evening Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Flock Safety, a company known for its surveillance technology.
Augusta Free Press
Apex Mills buying HanesBrands facility that closed in 2021 in Patrick County
The HanesBrands facility in Patrick County that closed in 2021 is being bought by Apex Mills, which is investing $3.1 million to purchase the building and its equipment in a project that will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs. The closing of the HanesBrands plant in Woolwine put...
WDBJ7.com
Apex Mills to establish operation in Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Apex Mills, a supplier of warp knit fabrics, is investing $3.1 million to expand its east coast operation by acquiring the former HanesBrands facility in Patrick County, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new jobs.
