McCarthy speaker debacle underscores deep dysfunction of Republican Party

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) delivers remarks as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), at right, listens as voting for the new Speaker of the House continues. Tuesday marked just the second time since the Civil War that a party could not come together by the time the gavel came down. Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times

Tuesday’s dysfunction on the House floor shows how unconcerned some Republicans are about grinding the wheels of government to a halt.

Never mind the four pillars of the GOP’s “Commitment to America,’’ which the party ran on last fall — a strong economy, personal safety, individual freedom and government accountability.

On a day set aside by the Constitution to convene a new Congress, a day traditionally filled with pomp, circumstance and collegiality, the new Republican majority instead spent hour after hour publicly fighting among themselves over who should replace Nancy Pelosi as House speaker.

The election of a speaker is the first order of business in every new Congress. Nothing else can be done until Republicans resolve their differences.

There is nothing unusual about intraparty power squabbles. There were always a handful of Democrats who threatened to vote against Pelosi.

Yet this was the first time in 100 years, and only the second time since the Civil War, that a party could not come together by the time the gavel came down.

Frustrated members, many accompanied by families expecting to watch a swearing-in ceremony which never came, remained stuck in the chamber, fearing their absence might lower the size of the quorum and thus the votes needed to win the speakership.

There are certain protocols which Washington adheres to, either out of tradition, a sense of pride or self-interest — election results are adhered to, power is peacefully transferred and petty differences are put aside for the good of one’s party, if not for the nation.

Pelosi wooed back her detractors with threats, concessions and by reminding them what it would do the party if a new Congress began with a public display of discord.

The difference between Pelosi’s hold over her caucus and McCarthy’s hold on his have never been more evident.

It is compromise, the idea that politics is the art of the possible, not a stubborn insistence on one’s preferences, that has always shaped the decisions that move the nation forward.

Yet a growing number of Republicans have ridiculed compromise as surrender. They campaigned on — and were elected with — pledges to never back down. Tuesday, they put that intransigence on display, unwilling to budge no matter how it humiliated their party, or weakened whoever eventually emerges as victorious.

While the spectacle was entertaining to political observers — Democrats could be seen relaxed and chuckling on the House floor — it portends serious problems when the House takes up matters more meaningful than choosing its leader.

The Republicans who stood up to McCarthy Tuesday, nearly all members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, don’t oppose McCarthy because he is too liberal. He is not accused of inciting an insurrection, assaulting women or any other impropriety.

They voted against him because of his refusal to adhere to the demands of the chamber’s most conservative members and his willingness to compromise to keep government functioning. He did not block Democrats from passing a budget last month as required by the Constitution. He did not pledge to allow the U.S. to default on its loans by rejecting an increase in the debt ceiling. He has not committed to opening impeachment proceedings against President Biden.

And that portends trouble when it comes time for the House to do its business. No one expects the House to pass sweeping measures into law, not with Democrats in control of the Senate and White House. However, there are matters which the House must attend to if it is keep government functioning.

Many of the same members who voted against McCarthy support shutting down the government rather than agreeing to a compromise budget. They’ve expressed little concern about rejecting a debt ceiling increase, despite economists’ warnings that it could result in a global recession.

In the past, such procedural threats could be dismissed as hyperbole coming from a tiny fraction of the Republican Party. On Tuesday, conservatives showed that if they don’t get their way, they are willing to stand their ground no matter the consequences.