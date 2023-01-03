ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banning, CA

Banning murder suspect arrested

Banning police arrested Dorian Alexander Francisco, the suspect in a shooting that resulted in two deaths and an injury, when he turned himself into the Banning Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30. According to a police press release, Francisco was arrested without incident and booked into the Larry Smith Correctional...
