Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
Related
Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man
VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
KTVU FOX 2
One victim rescued from water, search underway for 2nd near Deer Valley Rd. Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - First responders have rescued someone from the water and have concluded their search for a second victim Friday afternoon in Antioch. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first tweeted about the incident at Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria just after 3 p.m. One victim was treated at...
Tree falls on CHP officer at scene of car crash
A California Highway Patrol officer in San Jose has been injured after a tree fell on him while he was responding to the scene of a car crash.
Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
SFist
Family of Sonoma County Toddler Killed By Fallen Redwood Tree Speaks Out
We now have a statement from the grandmother of two-year-old Aeon Tocchini, who was crushed by a fallen redwood tree in Wednesday’s storms. The family has not only lost a son, but their home is also physically destroyed. We know there are at least two fatalities from this week’s...
orangeandbluepress.com
California Father Intentionally Driving Off Cliff In Attempt To Kill His Whole Family Now Facing Multiple Charges
A California man, a 41-year-old doctor allegedly drove a Tesla car off a 250-foot cliff in an attempt to kill his wife and children and currently faces multiple charges authorities said. Man Accused Of Intentionally Driving Off A Cliff With His Whole Family. California Highway Patrol, news release, on Jan....
DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family
SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
Victim hospitalized in serious condition following S.F. hotel fire
One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Friday night after becoming trapped by a fire at a hotel in the Mid-Market area of San Francisco. The fire was reported at the seven-story Seneca Hotel, located at 34 Sixth Street about a mile from the Civic Center Plaza, just before 5:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 1-ALARM FIRE 34 6th STREET WITH SUBJECT TRAPPED IN...
SFist
SFPD: Woman Admitted to Killing Her Two Daughters In Hunters Point Home
More tragic details have now come out in court documents about the case against Paulesha Green-Pulliam, who pleaded not guilty last week to the double-murder of her young daughters two days before Christmas. The Chronicle obtained the new court documents that lay out the sequence of events on the morning...
ksro.com
Pedestrian Hit in Petaluma By Two Cars; Police Looking for One of Them
Petaluma Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-a-run collision involving a pedestrian. On Wednesday evening, a man was crossing Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street when he was hit by a Scion in the slow lane. The Scion was then rear-ended by a black Mitsubishi. The victim later reported that he was hit by a third vehicle that ran over his legs. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are seeking information regarding that third vehicle involved which drove away from the scene.
Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
Pickup truck collides with box truck on I-80, killing one, injuring another
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) – A person died and another was injured when their vehicle collided with a box truck on the shoulder of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. The Dodge Ram was heading west on Highway 80 near the Magazine Street off-ramp in Vallejo when it struck a box truck that was being loaded onto a tow truck around 10 a.m., CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said. The Dodge's passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP. The collision required the closure of multiple lanes on the freeway, leaving traffic backed up to the Tennessee Avenue exit. There was no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen as of press time.
Storm turns deadly when tree falls on home, killing toddler in Sonoma County
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday night’s storm turned deadly in Sonoma County when a 2-year-old boy was killed after a redwood tree fell on a home in Occidental. Fierce winds from the storm brought the tree down on the home around 5 p.m. last night. The toddler was sitting on a couch around 5 pm. […]
Traffic stop in Brentwood leads to discovery of ecstacy pills, cash
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested after a traffic stop on Monday, the Brentwood Police Department said in a Facebook post. Officers encountered the suspect in the area of the Streets of Brentwood after they saw a car with an expired registration. Anthony O’Neal, 26, was identified as the suspect and had […]
SF police arrest teen suspected of killing security guard in Japantown
Two teenage boys were arrested Wednesday night in connection with a fatal shooting, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
A family searches for East Bay 19-year-old missing since New Year's Day
CONCORD, Calif. - A mother in the East Bay is asking for help in finding her missing teenage son. She said she spoke with him shortly before he vanished in Concord. Police said they've conducted an extensive search including the use of drones, ATVs and rescue dogs. Damond Lazenby's family...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says
A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said. Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman pistol-whipped, truck stolen at Oakland gas station
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say a woman who was pumping gas into her car in East Oakland was attacked and her pickup truck was stolen. She was at a gas station on Edes Avenue near 98th Avenue, near the Brookfield branch of the Oakland public library, on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., when a man hit her in the back of the head with a gun, then took stole off in her Ford150 truck, the East Bay Times reported.
VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
Comments / 0