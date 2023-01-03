ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

CBS San Francisco

Passenger killed in I-80 crash in Vallejo identified as 18-year-old man

VALLEJO -- The California Highway Patrol is reporting a passenger killed in a Thursday crash on Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo was an 18-year-old man from Oroville. On Thursday at 10 a.m., a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling west on Interstate Highway 80 east of Magazine Street when the truck left the roadway and crashed into an unoccupied box truck that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway, according to the CHP. The 18-year-old passenger suffered fatal injuries, and the 27-year-old driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Investigators do not believe alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the CHP. The crash shut down two lanes of the highway until around 1 p.m. Thursday.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Victim hospitalized in serious condition following S.F. hotel fire

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Friday night after becoming trapped by a fire at a hotel in the Mid-Market area of San Francisco. The fire was reported at the seven-story Seneca Hotel, located at 34 Sixth Street about a mile from the Civic Center Plaza, just before 5:30 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department. 1-ALARM FIRE 34 6th STREET WITH SUBJECT TRAPPED IN...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Pedestrian Hit in Petaluma By Two Cars; Police Looking for One of Them

Petaluma Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-a-run collision involving a pedestrian. On Wednesday evening, a man was crossing Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street when he was hit by a Scion in the slow lane. The Scion was then rear-ended by a black Mitsubishi. The victim later reported that he was hit by a third vehicle that ran over his legs. He remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police are seeking information regarding that third vehicle involved which drove away from the scene.
PETALUMA, CA
FOX40

CBS San Francisco

KTVU FOX 2

Woman pistol-whipped, truck stolen at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say a woman who was pumping gas into her car in East Oakland was attacked and her pickup truck was stolen. She was at a gas station on Edes Avenue near 98th Avenue, near the Brookfield branch of the Oakland public library, on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., when a man hit her in the back of the head with a gun, then took stole off in her Ford150 truck, the East Bay Times reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

