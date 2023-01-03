ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Benintendi, White Sox finalize $75 million, 5-year contract

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVHNe_0k2T37LB00

The Chicago White Sox were looking for a left-handed hitter to balance their lineup and a strong defender to add to their outfield.

They see Andrew Benintendi filling those needs.

“His profile both offensively and defensively we thought were great complements to what we already had and what we projected to break the season come opening day,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “A guy who obviously is not just left-handed, but gives you a tough AB, can grind it out, put up solid on-base numbers toward the top of the lineup and as well improve ourselves from an outfield defense standpoint. He really fit in a lot of different ways that we were looking to improve ourselves.”

Hahn spoke hours after the All-Star outfielder passed a physical in Chicago and finalized a $75 million, five-year deal reached more than two weeks ago. He is due a $3 million signing bonus, plus $8 million in 2023, $16.5 million each season from 2024-26 and $14.5 million in 2027.

The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston win a World Series championship in 2018. He won a Gold Glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games, though his home run total dropped to five from 17 in 2021.

Benintendi batted .254 in 33 games with the Yankees and missed the playoffs because of a broken right wrist. Hahn said Benintendi has begun swinging and “projects no restrictions going forward."

“Knock on wood, that's fully behind us,” the GM said.

Overall, Benintendi has a .279 batting average and 73 homers over seven seasons with Boston, Kansas City and New York.

He reunites with White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, who took over for Hall of Famer Tony La Russa after spending the past 10 years in a variety of coaching roles with Kansas City. Benintendi's arrival could mean slugger Eloy Jiménez moves from left field into more of a full-time designated hitter role.

Hahn deferred to Grifol, who along with Benintendi is scheduled to meet with media on Wednesday. Jiménez was limited to 84 games last season after tearing a hamstring tendon behind his right knee early on, though he finished with a .295 batting average, 16 homers and 54 RBIs. He was also sidelined for much of 2021 after he ruptured his left pectoral tendon trying to make a catch on a home run during a spring training game.

“I will say I still expect Eloy to be available and play some outfield,” Hahn said. “If you want to take some positive development out of his limited availability last year was that Eloy showed he could thrive in the DH spot offensively when that was his primary spot.”

Chicago is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season, when the team went 81-81 and finished 11 games back of AL Central champion Cleveland. The White Sox were coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and ran away with the division in 2021.

“We certainly know there's ways we can improve both from a position player standpoint as well as a pitching standpoint,” Hahn said. “We're going to continue to look. What happens over the course of the next six weeks leading into camp and then the six, seven weeks that we're in camp is impossible to predict. But certainly the way we've perceived ourselves is not as a finished product at this time.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs reach agreement with Eric Hosmer

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly reached an agreement with Eric Hosmer. The Chicago Cubs have been in the market for a corner infielder for most of this winter. Today, they reportedly have landed veteran first basemen, Eric Hosmer. Hosmer spent the majority of his career with the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. Last month, Eric Hosmer was DFA’d by the Boston Red Sox.
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Eric Hosmer, released by Red Sox, signs with Cubs (report)

Weeks after being released by the Red Sox, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has a new home. Hosmer has agreed to sign with the Cubs, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Tuesday that the sides were close to a deal. Hosmer’s deal is likely for one year and worth the major league minimum because the Padres are on the hook for the remaining three years and $39 million on the eight-year deal he signed before the 2018 season.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Benintendi happy to be 'desired' by White Sox after Yankees stint

It appears Andrew Benintendi wasn't a huge fan of his brief tenure as a member of the New York Yankees. Benintendi joined the White Sox on a five-year, $75-million contract in December and emphasized how much he felt like Chicago valued him during the process. "It’s fun to be part...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

White Sox introduce Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday

Watch Live: The White Sox are introducing their biggest free agent signing of the offseason on Wednesday - All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. See the full news conference from Guaranteed Rate Field featuring the newest member of the club live on WGN News Now.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Agree To Minor League Deal With Tony Wolters

The Twins and free-agent catcher Tony Wolters are in agreement on a minor league contract, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Wolters, a client of the VC Sports Group, will presumably receive an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Wolters, 30, was the Rockies’ primary catcher for several...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy