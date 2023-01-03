Read full article on original website
Related
calcoasttimes.com
Rock slide south of Ragged Point spurs Highway 1 closure
Authorities closed and then temporarily reopened Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mud slide south of Ragged Point this week. The slide occurred in the area of Polar Star, about one mile south of Ragged Point. The highway...
calcoasttimes.com
Fire likely started at homeless camp burns SLO storage unit
A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
calcoasttimes.com
Power outages and road closures in SLO County
Gusting winds and heavy rains bore down on San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon and evening, downing trees, triggering landslides and causing power outages and flooding. Thousands are currently without power in SLO County, while those impacted by four earlier outages in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo have had...
calcoasttimes.com
SLO County welcomes the first babies of 2023
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
Comments / 0