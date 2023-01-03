Read full article on original website
LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Residents of Las Vegas can now own up to six dogs or cats without obtaining special permits, up from the four previously allowed. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman voted against the measure after Councilwoman Olivia Diaz suggested small rental units could be overrun by pets. Diaz and Goodman cast the only dissenting votes. “We want […] The post LV Council approves increase in pet ownership, rejects more regulation of animal pros appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
8 great free programs offered by the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two of my elder children visited our neighborhood library this week. They were fascinated by all it had to offer. Books. Movies. And a host of programs for all ages. Our library is Centennial Hills, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, one of several Las Vegas-Clark County...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Nevada
Business Partners Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise experiencing record-breaking growth, continues its expansion throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Henderson and Centennial Hills, Nevada.
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
Student collapses, dies during flag football game at Desert Oasis High School
A student has died after collapsing at a flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday night, according to school officials.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
Hospital giant HCA buys land from Station Casinos in $62 million deal
A $62.3 million deal has moved property once owned by Station Casinos to hospital giant HCA, which already operates several hospitals in the valley.
Potential $94M BLM land sale for ‘master-planned community’ highlights concerns about water availability
A plot of land in the northwest valley, currently owned by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), could be sold to the City of Las Vegas soon, but residents fear there is not enough water to support the plans for what will go on it.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas increases cap on how many dogs, cats allowed in residences
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to help address the influx of animals being taken in by local animal rescues, the city of Las Vegas has increased its cap on how many dogs or animals are allowed in a residence. The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved...
Fox5 KVVU
7-year-old Las Vegas boy accepted into MENSA
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 7-year-old Las Vegas boy was recently accepted into MENSA. MENSA is an elite club, as there are only about 100,000 members worldwide, about 300 of which are located in Southern Nevada. One of those members is 7-year-old Las Vegas resident Manolo Coppola. MENSA is...
Resorts World begins charging for parking unless you’re a rewards member
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Unless you’re signed up for a rewards membership, free guest parking at Resorts World officially ended Wednesday, a spokesperson for the casino confirmed to 8 News Now. Unlike many other resorts on and near the Las Vegas Strip, guest parking at Resorts World was complimentary and offered to guests and visitors. […]
Fox5 KVVU
16-year-old student at Las Vegas school dies after ‘medical emergency’ during flag football game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A student at a high school in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal. “With deepest sympathy, I write to inform you of the recent passing of one...
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a "major burglary spree" in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike …. Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a...
Animal advocates demand city leaders enforce Animal Foundation contract
Local animal rights advocates plan to rally ahead of the Las Vegas City Council meeting on Wednesday and demand the city enforce its contract with The Animal Foundation.
cwlasvegas.com
Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly talks best gadgets unveiled at CES
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From flying cars to laptops that fold like origami, some of the most jaw-dropping technology in the world is being unveiled this week right here in Las Vegas. Tech-life columnist Jennifer Jolly is at CES and joined us to share her highlights.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Motel sign to be safe from demolition of downtown Las Vegas property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Although the Fremont Motel is facing demolition in downtown Las Vegas, not all of the property will be lost forever. According to the city of Las Vegas, the building is being demolished by the owner of the property. Demolition on the Fremont Motel began in December.
City of Las Vegas to spend $94M for BLM land
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released details of a possible sale of almost 1,000 acres of land to the city of Las Vegas for approximately $94 million, or $100 thousand an acre.
MHA Nation purchases MGM Grand property
MGM and the tribe have agreed that two acres would be removed from the transaction for a memorial site for the victims of the shooting.
Las Vegas judge’s charges to be dropped if she completes community service, counseling
Charges against a Las Vegas judge will be dropped if she completes community service and anger management counseling, a plea deal announced Thursday stipulated.
