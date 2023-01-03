ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Luxury Home Sales Across the Bay Area Are Declining—Fast

It’s not quite 2008, but rich homebuyers in the Bay Area may be holding their purses and wallets a little tighter in the new year. Luxury home sales fell rapidly in San Francisco last year, and the downward trend only accelerated in the final quarter of 2022. The Bay Area clocked 35 ultra-luxury home sales—properties worth at least $5 million—in December, down 69% from the same month in 2021, according to a Compass Real Estate analysis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Jose businesses frustrated by homelessness

Reza Farahani immigrated from Iran more than 20 years ago and opened his Lincoln Glass & Mirror business on Kruse Drive in North San Jose. He moved down the block a decade ago when his company expanded, but said in the last two years the surrounding neighborhood has become untenable because of rampant homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns

The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
13 Best Italian Restaurants To Visit In San Jose, CA 2023

Your next upcoming trip to these best Italian restaurants in San Jose, CA, will be splendid with the help of this article. Even though this bay city may have a casual vibe, these finest dining spots in San Jose, CA, will blow your mind, thanks to their delicious dishes. Wherever...
SAN JOSE, CA
Seeno vs. Seeno feud casts shadow over huge East Bay land deal

Borenstein: Seeno v. Seeno becoming building empire’s ‘War of the Roses’. Revelations from family legal feud should concern Concord council with Naval Weapons Station project on the line. As Albert D. Seeno III seeks to strike a deal with Concord officials to lead the Bay Area’s largest development...
CONCORD, CA
After More Than 20 Years, This Palo Alto Chinese Cuisine Institution Has Closed

Palo Alto Chinese restaurant Mandarin Roots, owned by Simon Yuan and son Jarvis Yuan, closed permanently on December 31 after 24 years in business. The restaurant owners posted a note to the business website saying “all good things come to an end” and that “it has been a pleasure.” Palo Alto Online reports the restaurant was known for Chinese fusion items such as pork belly quesadillas and kalbi beef tacos.
PALO ALTO, CA
Bay Area Apple stores close early due to storm

(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m. Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown […]

